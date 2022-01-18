Submit Release
Steve Connelly Named Deputy Secretary of Agriculture

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) today announced that Steve Connelly has been named deputy secretary of agriculture, effective January 18. Connelly will replace Julie Oberg, who has moved onto a new position with Calvert County Economic Development.

“Steve Connelly has decades of experience working to advance Maryland agriculture, and I am very happy to announce his appointment as deputy secretary,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “His experience and commitment to the ag community will continue to be a strong asset to the Hogan-Rutherford Administration.”

As deputy secretary, Connelly will manage the day-to-day operations of the agency, and help ensure that its programs continue to serve, promote and regulate the state’s agriculture industry. 

“I am honored to continue my career with MDA in this new role,” said Deputy Secretary Connelly. “Agriculture has been a lifelong passion and I look forward to working with the outstanding staff throughout the agency to safeguard and promote Maryland’s top industry.”

Connelly has worked for MDA in various capacities throughout his career, most recently serving as Assistant Secretary of Marketing, Animal Industries and Consumer Services. He holds a degree in Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics from the University of Maryland, and has worked in a leadership capacity for a number of agricultural organizations including the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency, Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation, and Maryland Farm Bureau. Connelly was raised on a dairy farm in Cecil County and currently resides in Rising Sun with his wife, Valerie. 

