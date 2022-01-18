Project Planners Have Been Using Gantt Charts for 100 Years - OVERGantt Brings Project Planning into the 21st Century

The most advanced network diagram available.

Using the world's most advanced digital network diagram, OVERGantt creates plans from right to left with its unique 'endfirst' planning methods.

If you look really close you'll find most overnight successes took a long time.” — Steve Jobs

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OVERGantt (US Patent Pending) introduces the world’s first project logic verification system called ‘OLee’. It ensures the most accurate project plans on the market.

Created from the ground up to plan projects virtually, team members around the world can plan as if they were in the same room.

OVERGantt offers the world’s first 'task-based' pricing system. Starting with an annual subscription of $149.99CA, users then purchase project tasks according to the number and size of their projects.

There are 3 major use cases for this software innovation:

- Stand alone for small to medium projects (100s of tasks)

- Collaborate with mainstream software for large projects (500+ tasks)

- OVERHaul - world’s first project plan recovery system

Future development includes:

Possibility (risk) analysis integration

SaaS (software as a service) for web browsers

Now available on Apple App Store.

About EndFirst Plans Inc.

Founded in 2018 in Halifax, NS, Canada by Alan Uren with offices in Sydney, NSW, Australia. With 30 years of project management experience, including planning, scheduling and controlling representing over $4 billion worth of project budgets, Alan and Co-founder Wayne Greenwood continue to work with organizations on project management.

Introduction to OVERGantt - 2022