Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,848 in the last 365 days.

Project Planners Have Been Using Gantt Charts for 100 Years - OVERGantt Brings Project Planning into the 21st Century

The most advanced network diagram available.

Using the world's most advanced digital network diagram, OVERGantt creates plans from right to left with its unique 'endfirst' planning methods.

If you look really close you'll find most overnight successes took a long time.”
— Steve Jobs

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OVERGantt (US Patent Pending) introduces the world’s first project logic verification system called ‘OLee’. It ensures the most accurate project plans on the market.

Created from the ground up to plan projects virtually, team members around the world can plan as if they were in the same room.

OVERGantt offers the world’s first 'task-based' pricing system. Starting with an annual subscription of $149.99CA, users then purchase project tasks according to the number and size of their projects.

There are 3 major use cases for this software innovation:

- Stand alone for small to medium projects (100s of tasks)
- Collaborate with mainstream software for large projects (500+ tasks)
- OVERHaul - world’s first project plan recovery system

Future development includes:

Possibility (risk) analysis integration
SaaS (software as a service) for web browsers

Now available on Apple App Store.

About EndFirst Plans Inc.

Founded in 2018 in Halifax, NS, Canada by Alan Uren with offices in Sydney, NSW, Australia. With 30 years of project management experience, including planning, scheduling and controlling representing over $4 billion worth of project budgets, Alan and Co-founder Wayne Greenwood continue to work with organizations on project management.

Alan Uren
EndFirst Plans Inc.
+1 902-802-8697
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

Introduction to OVERGantt - 2022

You just read:

Project Planners Have Been Using Gantt Charts for 100 Years - OVERGantt Brings Project Planning into the 21st Century

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.