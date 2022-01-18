Michigan in top of nation for State Loan Repayment Programs for medical providers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 18, 2022

CONTACT: Chelsea Wuth, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan's State Loan Repayment Program (MSLRP) has received recognition for ranking top in the nation for field strength. Since 1991, Michigan has offered the MSLRP to encourage medical, dental and mental health care providers to practice in medically underserved areas in Michigan. The program operates simply - in exchange for a medical professional working in an underserved area for two years, MSLRP will repay up to $50,000 of the participant's educational debt. This contract can be renewed three more times for a total of eight years and up to $200,000 in loan repayment.

"Primary care providers are critical in bringing access to health care to Michiganders," said Elizabeth Hertel, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director. "We are pleased to be recognized and partner with health care providers in recruitment efforts to bring equitable access to health care across the state."

During fiscal year 2021, 216 medical, dental and mental health care providers served in these areas as part of the Michigan State Loan Repayment Program, a record for the program. Participants work in several rural and urban counties throughout Michigan. In most cases, 40% of the loan repayment is funded by the state, 40% by the federal Health Services and Resources Administration and 20% by the participant's employer; employers contribute because it greatly aids their recruitment efforts. This fiscal year, about $1.5 million in state general funding was allocated to the program.

Field strength is a key metric Michigan works to accomplish and the program focuses on improving field strength through recruitment and retention. The MSLRP helps employers recruit and retain primary care providers working in Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs) in Michigan. Increasing the number of providers in the program allows Michigan to meet that goal and help reduce provider shortages in Michigan.

For more information about the program, visit Michigan.gov/MSLRP.

