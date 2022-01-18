Interventional Radiology Market Rising Advancement in Technology & Data Standardization Drive the Growth 2028

Interventional Radiology

Interventional radiology involves the use of minimally-invasive imaging-guided techniques to diagnose and treat diseases.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Interventional Radiology Market by Technology (Catheters, Stents, Angioplasty Balloons, IVC Filters, Biopsy Needles, HFA Devices) and Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology and Gastroenterology) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Interventional radiology involves the use of minimally-invasive imaging guided techniques to diagnose and treat diseases. Considering its wide range of applications in detection and treatment of several diseases and technological advancements, the field of interventional radiology has expanded widely.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as blood vessel diseases and the development of new techniques in the market such as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) & Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) are the major driving factors of this market. However, high costs of equipment and the need for efficient handling techniques may hinder the market growth. Recent advancements and the development of modified techniques provide high opportunities for market expansion.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Interventional radiology market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors.

•This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global interventional radiology market from 2016 to 2023 that helps identify upcoming market opportunities.

•Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors) helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

•Recent industry trends & developments and future opportunities have also been covered.

•Extensive knowledge of key market players and their strategies has been provided.

•Geographically the world interventional radiology market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

•A comprehensive analysis of various factors that drive and restrain the growth of this market has been provided.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Fujifilm Holdings Corp, Agfa-Gevaert NV & Co. KG, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, Inc., Medtronic PLC., Biosensor International Group, Ltd., Stryker Corporation, and Cook Group Incorporated.

