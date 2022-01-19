Submit Release
News Search

There were 999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,989 in the last 365 days.

Israel Discount Bank Selects Adenza’s Calypso to Power Front-, Middle-, and Back-Office Cross-Asset Trading Activities

Enterprise Platform Supports Secure, Agile and Flexible Risk Management and Straight-Through-Processing in a Fully Integrated Environment

We’re honored to be working with IDB to bring that level of accuracy and streamlined efficiency to their treasury and capital markets function.”
— Didier Bouillard, CEO Adenza

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, the new company formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL , today announced that it has been selected by Israel Discount Bank (IDB), one of the largest commercial banks in Israel, to power its front-to-back operational and risk management functions, including trading, real-time position keeping and straight-through-processing (STP).

Prior to making this shift, the bank was using a combination of legacy vendor-driven and house-built solutions across the Front, Middle and Back Office. By choosing Adenza, IDB gains a single system solution that automates critical risk functions and seamlessly integrates data from across the organization to deliver a real-time, global view of cross asset positions and exposures across all trading and banking books on one platform.

“As the global regulatory landscape continues to demand a more granular, real-time view of capital markets risk exposure across the entire enterprise, we felt it was important to modernize our trading and treasury systems and work with a vendor that could deliver a complete solution that would address our needs today and in the future,” said Asaf Pasternak, head of capital markets, IDB. “We chose Adenza because they are the clear leaders in this space, offering a complete, end-to-end solution and have significant on-the-ground domain expertise within the Israeli market. ”

“Comprehensive and efficient trading operations today must be able to tap into real-time data from multiple different silos to accurately assess risk and instantly adapt to new market conditions,” said Didier Bouillard, CEO Adenza “We’re honored to be working with IDB to bring that level of accuracy and streamlined efficiency to their treasury and capital markets function.”

For more information on Adenza’s treasury and capital markets systems, please click here.

About Adenza

Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premise or on-cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.
With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.
www.adenza.com

Herve de Laforcade
herve.delaforcade@adenza.com
Adenza
+33 6 28 81 19 10

You just read:

Israel Discount Bank Selects Adenza’s Calypso to Power Front-, Middle-, and Back-Office Cross-Asset Trading Activities

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.