Israel Discount Bank Selects Adenza’s Calypso to Power Front-, Middle-, and Back-Office Cross-Asset Trading Activities

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, the new company formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL , today announced that it has been selected by Israel Discount Bank (IDB), one of the largest commercial banks in Israel, to power its front-to-back operational and risk management functions, including trading, real-time position keeping and straight-through-processing (STP).

Prior to making this shift, the bank was using a combination of legacy vendor-driven and house-built solutions across the Front, Middle and Back Office. By choosing Adenza, IDB gains a single system solution that automates critical risk functions and seamlessly integrates data from across the organization to deliver a real-time, global view of cross asset positions and exposures across all trading and banking books on one platform.

“As the global regulatory landscape continues to demand a more granular, real-time view of capital markets risk exposure across the entire enterprise, we felt it was important to modernize our trading and treasury systems and work with a vendor that could deliver a complete solution that would address our needs today and in the future,” said Asaf Pasternak, head of capital markets, IDB. “We chose Adenza because they are the clear leaders in this space, offering a complete, end-to-end solution and have significant on-the-ground domain expertise within the Israeli market. ”

“Comprehensive and efficient trading operations today must be able to tap into real-time data from multiple different silos to accurately assess risk and instantly adapt to new market conditions,” said Didier Bouillard, CEO Adenza “We’re honored to be working with IDB to bring that level of accuracy and streamlined efficiency to their treasury and capital markets function.”

