Black Buffalo and NASCAR's Ryan Blaney Announce Premiere of Docuseries
EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Buffalo became the latest sponsor of NASCAR star Ryan Blaney in 2021. The partnership has evolved with the premiere of an official docuseries scheduled to be released in January 2022.
Black Buffalo is the most exciting company in the tobacco and nicotine industry, having disrupted the market with long cut and pouch alternatives to chewing tobacco. Black Buffalo’s brand motto of “Charge Ahead” is an ethos that extends beyond business and is one of many reasons that led to a sponsorship of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney.
The rollout of the docuseries will extend over the course of the 2022, with each episode showcasing a set of principles shared by Black Buffalo and Ryan Blaney. Black Buffalo’s road to success and Ryan Blaney’s journey to the elite world of NASCAR racing are captivating examples of “David vs. Goliath” stories that embody “Charging Ahead.” A perennial playoff contender, Blaney is heading into his fifth season with Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series and coming off a career year in 2021. Blaney was “Born In the Midwest and Raised In the South” like Black Buffalo - another example of a partnership seemingly destined to happen.
"Black Buffalo relates to me in a special way, they are a family, and I’m very excited to be joining it for years to come. Their determination to ‘Charge Ahead’ is something I challenge myself to do in my personal and professional life," said Ryan Blaney.
Black Buffalo’s mission is reflected in its own journey. With thousands of hours of experimentation in the summer heat of the southern United States, the road to a satisfying tobacco alternative was a test of Black Buffalo’s resilience and obsession with quality. This docuseries will appeal to fans of NASCAR and Ryan Blaney, as well as dippers and doers everywhere, including Black Buffalo’s fans known as “the herd”. The Black Buffalo family is thrilled to showcase this story with robust cinematic visuals in partnership with Miami based 2GFilms.
About Black Buffalo
Black Buffalo was founded in 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The company has made a name for itself by producing the world’s best chewing tobacco alternatives, both with and without pharmaceutical-grade nicotine. Black Buffalo has experienced record growth, with sales up 6x over the last 2 years alone, primarily selling its tobacco alternative products directly to consumers online at BlackBuffalo.com. After winning multiple best new products awards in 2021, the company is aggressively expanding its distribution into high-profile convenience store chains in 2022.
On September 9, 2020, Black Buffalo Inc. filed a bundled PMTA for its nicotine-containing smokeless tobacco alternative products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Tobacco Products, ensuring the aforementioned products’ continued marketing during the PMTA review process. On March 4, 2021, Black Buffalo received notification of Acceptance of its bundled PMTA by FDA, thereby enabling continued review of the company’s bundled PMTA.
The Black Buffalo Way with NASCAR's Ryan Blaney | Episode 1: Authenticity