Senate President Scutari Honors the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

TRENTON – Senate President Nicholas Scutari issued the following statement honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.:

 

“We honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at a time when the values and aspirations he dedicated his life to are as relevant and meaningful as ever. He was a selfless champion for social justice and equal economic opportunity who sought to elevate the lives and livelihoods of the oppressed, the disenfranchised and those in need. To Reverend King, the peaceful fight for justice was not an abstract principle, it was a realistic goal that could bring people together in the shared effort to achieve equal opportunities for all Americans. We will be a better people by embracing his legacy.”

