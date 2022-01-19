James Leasor’s ‘Singapore: The Battle That Changed The World’ republished for 80th Anniversary
When Singapore fell to Japan on 15 February 1942, it was a devastating blow to the Allies and the British Empire and a momentous turning point in history.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With under a month before the 80th anniversary of the fall of Singapore, Chiselbury Publishing today announces the republication of James Leasor’s Singapore: The Battle That Changed The World’, his seminal account of the battle that was Britain’s greatest defeat since Cornwallis surrendered to George Washington at Yorktown in the American War of Independence.
When Singapore fell to the Japanese on 15 February 1942, it was a devastating blow to the Allies and the British Empire. It signalled a momentous turning point in history. Its impact was arguably even greater than Yorktown.
James Leasor’s account begins as far back as the early nineteenth century, in the age of imperialism and the establishment of the settlement founded by Sir Stamford Raffles. Pulling no punches, he charts the years leading up to Singapore’s defeat and the realisation that the West was no longer invincible.
Written just over 20 years after the end of WW2, it includes direct, first-hand input from many of the main players involved, including that of Lt-Gen Percival, the British commander who signed the surrender document, shortly before he died; Lady Shenton Thomas, the widow of the last Governor of the Straits Settlements; Viscount Mountbatten of Burma; Sir Franklin Gimson, Colonial Secretary of Hong Kong in December 1941 and Governor of Singapore 1946-52; Lord Hankey; and Lord Beaverbrook.
James Leasor was one of the bestselling British authors of the second half of the 20th Century. He wrote over 50 critically acclaimed books including a rich variety of thrillers, histories and biographies.
His other historical works included The Red Fort, an account of the Indian Mutiny, about which Cecil Woodham-Smith, in The New York Times , said, “Never has this story of hate, violence, courage and cowardice been better told”; The One That Got Away, the story of Franz von Werra, the only German prisoner of war in WW2 to escape and return to Germany after being captured by the Allies, made into a blockbuster movie starring Hardy Kruger; The Millionth Chance, the story of the R. 101, one of the biggest disasters of British aviation history; and Boarding Party, which was filmed as The Sea Wolves starring Gregory Peck, David Niven and Roger Moore.
His thrillers included Passport to Oblivion (which sold over 4 million copies around the World and was filmed as Where the Spies Are, starring David Niven), the first of nine novels featuring Dr Jason Love, a Somerset GP called to aid Her Majesty’s Secret Service in foreign countries; and another series about a Far Eastern merchant, Robert Gunn, in the 19th century. There were also sagas set in Africa and Asia, written under the pseudonym Andrew MacAllan, and a series narrated by an unnamed vintage car dealer in Belgravia. More information can be found at www.jamesleasor.com.
