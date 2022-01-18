Submit Release
Capital Vacations, LLC. acquires Silver Lake Resort in Orlando, Florida

Capital Vacations, LLC announced that it acquired Silver Lake Resort in Orlando, Florida, an independent vacation ownership club and resort management company.

We are excited to welcome the Silver Lake owners and employees to the Capital Vacations family. The resort is a wonderful addition to our Club and we are excited to partner with the Association.”
— Travis Bary, COO
MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Vacations, LLC announced that it has acquired the privately-held Silver Lake Resort in Orlando, Florida. Silver Lake Resort is an independent vacation ownership club and property management company, serving approximately 15,000 members. Ideally located next to Disney’s Animal Kingdom with abundant amenities for owners and guests, the 516-unit resort is a true hidden gem in the popular tourist destination of Orlando.

Silver Lake Resort will become Capital Vacations’ fourth Capital Vacations Club resort in the Orlando area, which also includes Calypso Cay Resort, Barefoot Suites, and Magic Tree Resort. The addition of Silver Lake Resort brings the total units under management in the market to 856.

Under the terms of the agreement, Capital Vacations will assume resort management operations along with oversight of the Silver Lake Resort Club, a points-based reservation system. Additionally, Capital Vacations intends to scale the existing sales and marketing operation in order to expand the resort’s owner base and improve the financial strength of the Association.

“We are excited to welcome the Silver Lake owners and employees to the Capital Vacations family. The resort is a wonderful addition to our Club and we are excited to partner with the Association,” said Travis Bary, Chief Operating Officer, Capital Vacations.

About Capital Vacations
Capital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over seventy Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 500,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships.
Capital Vacations, LLC. acquires Silver Lake Resort in Orlando, Florida

