Duklewski of Constellation Joins EMA Board
EMA Board votes in Laura Duklewski, a Senior Manager of Trading at Constellation, to serve on Board.
The Environmental Markets Association (EMA) Board of Directors voted for Laura Duklewski, a Senior Manager of Trading at Constellation, to serve the remaining Board term of long-standing Board Member Joe Roenbeck of PSEG.
— Jack Velasquez, Marex Spectron
Mr. Roenbeck has been a Board member for over a decade and a dedicated Gold Corporate member. Mr. Roenbeck was pivotal in creating and maintaining the highly acclaimed Regional Round Table series and has been a mainstay on panels at EMA Webinars and Annual Meetings.
The EMA Board and membership will greatly miss Joe and are excited to have Ms. Duklewski add her perspective and extensive industry knowledge to the association at a time where the industry and organization are positioned for major growth. Ms. Duklewski brings over 18 years of experience in environmental trading and portfolio management across U.S. environmental markets with a specific focus on PJM renewables and voluntary clean product offerings.
“I can’t say enough about how thankful and grateful I am for Joe. Joe's 10+ years of dedicated service to EMA allowed us to get through some really hard times," said EMA Board President Jack Velasquez of Marex Spectron. “We know that there are big shoes to fill, but anyone that knows Laura Duklewski, knows how much talent experience she brings to elevate EMA and these markets.”
Additional EMA Board Members include Jack Velasquez of Marex Spectron, Sean Barwin of CBL Markets, Christian Hofer of Sol Systems, Stephen McComb of Incubex, Lance Titus of Uniper and Ken Nelson of Blue Delta Energy.
About EMA
The Environmental Markets Association is a 25-year-old pro-environment, pro-business, pro-competitive markets industry trade association with a mission to promote open, competitive and tradable market-based solutions to solve environmental challenges while simultaneously supporting sustainable economic development. EMA does this through education, advocacy, and networking opportunities for its members and the public. Learn more and join today at www.enviromarkets.org.
About Laura Duklewski, Senior Manager, Trading, Constellation
Laura has over 18 years’ experience in environmental trading and portfolio management across U.S. environmental markets with a specific focus on PJM renewables and voluntary clean product offerings. In addition to portfolio management, Laura works closely with Constellation’s product developments team to identify and create optimal voluntary clean product offerings to meet customers’ environmental goals. She serves on Constellation’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion steering committee. She is co-founder of the Baltimore Society of Women in Investment Leadership. She serves on the board of the IMAGE Center of Maryland and the Investment Committee of The Walters Art Museum and fosters dogs. She has an M.B.A. in Finance from Rice University and a B. Chemical Engineering from Georgia Tech. She just recently installed solar with battery back up on her home and looking forward to the dollar and carbon savings in the future.
