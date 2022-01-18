HMR of Alabama awarded 5-year contract to operate Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home

The State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) voted during its Jan. 7 meeting to approve a proposal from HMR of Alabama to complete the provision and operation of the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City.

The contract is for the period beginning March 1, 2022 through Feb. 28, 2027.

“We take pride in the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home serving as one of the finest facilities for Veterans in the country,” said Kim Justice, Executive Director of State Veterans Homes. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with HMR of Alabama as it begins a new contract operating the home.”

HMR of Alabama operates each of the four facilities in the Alabama State Veterans Home Program offered by the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) under separate contracts. HMR of Alabama has been serving Alabama’s Veterans homes for 17 years, including 10 years at Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home.

“HMR of Alabama is proud to have the opportunity to continue the partnership with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs serving the veterans, families and staff at the Colonel Robert L Howard State Veterans Home,” said William Biggs, President of HMR of Alabama. “The Howard State Veterans Home is among the nicest places in the country for veterans and they deserve the best we can give every day. Our charge for the next five years is to work with all of the local, state and federal resources to win the battle with the current crisis and continue to provide our heroes with quality care from a caring and grateful team.”

The Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home is a 230,000-sq. ft. complex located adjacent to St. Vincent/St. Clair Hospital and Jefferson State Community College in Pell City. The facility has 254 rooms, which are all private with private bathrooms. It is the only facility in the Alabama State Veterans Program with domiciliary and skilled nursing wings. Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home is equipped with a pharmacy, therapy room, chapel, beauty and barber, laundry, and main kitchen.

You can learn more about the Alabama State Veterans Program here.