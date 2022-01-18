X-ray Devices Market is Anticipated to Witness a Tremendous CAGR of 8.36% and is also Speculated to Reach upto USD 15.70 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

X-ray Devices market is expected to rise enormously in the coming years due to factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders along with an increasing prevalence of cancers, there is an increase observed in the demand for X-ray Devices, thus driving the X-ray Devices market growth.

X-ray Devices market is expected to rise enormously in the coming years due to factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders along with an increasing prevalence of cancers, there is an increase observed in the demand for X-ray Devices, thus driving the X-ray Devices market growth.

DelveInsight's X-ray Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast X-ray Devices, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the X-ray Devices.

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall X-ray Devices Market during the forecast period.

Key pharma players proactively working in the X-ray Devices market include Hologic, Inc., Shenzhen Sontu Medical Imaging Equipment Co., Ltd., Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Fujifilm Holdings Corp, GE Healthcare, KUB Technologies, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corp, Siemens Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Canon, Inc., Konica Minolta, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Varex Imaging Corporation, MinXray, ACTEON, Carestream Health, Samsung Medison, Source-Ray, Inc, and KaVo Dental and others .

and others As per DelveInsight estimates, Global X-ray Devices is anticipated to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is also expected to reach USD 15.70 billion by 2026.

of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is also expected to reach by 2026. On November 15, 2021, GE Healthcare had received FDA approval for their first X-Ray based on artificial intelligence for assessing endotracheal tube placement.

had received FDA approval for their first X-Ray based on artificial intelligence for assessing endotracheal tube placement. On April 15, 2020, Behold.AI had received CE Mark approval for their AI-based chest X-Ray diagnosis technology.

had received CE Mark approval for their AI-based chest X-Ray diagnosis technology. On May 25, 2019, Spanish healthcare AI company Quibim had announced that their AI-powered chest X-Ray classification tool had received CE certification.

X-ray Devices Overview

X-ray Devices comprise of X-Rays, a form of electromagnetic radiation that is similar to the visible form of light. In contrast to light, X-rays have higher energy and they tend to pass through most of the objects, including the human body. Medical X-rays are also used for generating images of tissues and structures that are inside the body. If the X-Rays traveling through the body also pass via an X-Ray detector on the other end of the patient, an image will be formed which tends to represent the “shadows” formed by the object inside the body.

X-ray Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the global X-ray Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America tends to lead the global X-ray Devices market in the present scenario and is expected that it will continue to remain superior during the forecast period. However, the domination exhibited by North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European market. This domination is attributed due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, growing prevalence of cancers, awareness among the patients for technologically advanced forms of X-Rays, and the presence of all major key players in the North American market.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, in the product segment of the X-ray devices market, the digital market segment will hold the majority of the global X-Ray Devices market. Several technological developments include the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) auto-detection technologies, more durable glassless detector plates, and technologies to pull more diagnostic data out of X-ray imaging.

On June 25, 2020, VUNO, also known as a medical artificial intelligence solution development company had received Class IIa CE markings for five of its AI-based medical solutions. On September 12, 2019, GE Healthcare had received FDA clearance of the first artificial intelligence algorithms embedded on the device to prioritize critical chest X-rays.

X-ray Devices Market Drivers and Barriers

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, growing prevalence of cancers, rise observed in orthopedic disorders, all contribute to the X-ray Devices market surge. In addition to that awareness among the patients for technologically advanced forms of X-Rays, favorable reimbursement policies, an increase in the launch and approval of X-ray Devices, and the contribution of many key players will propel the X-ray Devices market. Furthermore, owing to market development related to products, expansions, mergers and acquisitions there will be significant growth observed in the X-ray Devices market during the forecast period.

On the contrary hand, the X-ray Devices market had observed a period of stagnant growth owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, all the forms of elective procedures were temporarily stopped in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority. Other factors such as lockdown restrictions, patient reluctance to visit the hospitals and clinics, logistical restrictions, unavailability of medical devices are all considered as setbacks for X-ray Devices market.

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key X-ray Devices Companies: Hologic, Inc., Shenzhen Sontu Medical Imaging Equipment Co., Ltd., Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Fujifilm Holdings Corp, GE Healthcare, KUB Technologies, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corp, Siemens Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Canon, Inc., Konica Minolta, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Varex Imaging Corporation, MinXray, ACTEON, Carestream Health, Samsung Medison, Source-Ray, Inc, and KaVo Dental and others.

X-ray Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Digital

Analog

By Application

Orthopedic

Dental

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

Oncology

Others

By Technology

Direct Radiography

Computed radiography

By Portability

Fixed X-ray Devices

Portable X-ray Devices

By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

Delveinsight Analysis: The X-ray Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.36% and will reach 15.70 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 X-ray Devices Market Report Introduction 2 X-ray Devices Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 X-ray Devices Market Key factors analysis 5 X-ray Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on X-ray Devices Market 7 X-ray Devices Market Layout 8 X-ray Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 X-ray Devices Company and Product Profiles 9.1 Hologic, Inc.

9.2 Shenzhen Sontu Medical Imaging Equipment Co., Ltd.

9.3 Bracco Imaging S.P.A.

9.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corp

9.5 GE Healthcare

9.6 KUB Technologies, Inc.

9.7 Philips Healthcare

9.8 Shimadzu Corp

9.9 Siemens Healthcare

9.10 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

9.11 Canon, Inc.

9.12 Konica Minolta

9.13 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.

9.14 Varex Imaging Corporation

9.15 MinXray

9.16 ACTEON

9.17 Carestream Health

9.18 Samsung Medison

9.19 Source-Ray, Inc

9.20 KaVo Dental 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

