WFMD: MDOT SHA Receives Praise For Reducing Its Use Of Salt To Clear Snow & Ice-Covered Roads

Salt has been used for many years to remove snow and ice from roads during winter storms. But it can also be harmful to waterways. That’s according to the Maryland Department of the Environment. Secretary Ben Grumbles says salt can also threaten aquatic life.

He’s praising the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. “State Highway Administration is using technologies and alternatives to road salts to ensure public safety,” Secretary Grumble says. “But also by reducing the amount of road salts, we reduce the risk to waterways and wildlife.”

