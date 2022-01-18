Structural Health Monitoring Industry Analysis 2022, Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast to 2027

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Structural Health Monitoring Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook

The global structural health monitoring was valued for US$ 2,328 Mn in 2019 is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.0 % during the forecast period.

Structural health monitoring (SHM) is the process of employing a damage detection and classification strategy for engineering structures such as dams, buildings, and bridges. In other words, it is the practice of acquiring knowledge of the integrity of the in-service structures on a constant real-time basis. The SHM practice involves the observation of a system over time utilizing periodically sampled response measurements from an array of sensors. There are different processes involved in SHM namely operational evaluation, data acquisition, normalization, and cleansing, feature extraction and data compression, and statistical model development. SHM system’s elements include structure, sensors, data acquisition systems, data transfer and storage mechanism, data management, and data interpretation and diagnosis.

The dynamics of the Structural Health Monitoring market is discussed in detail to provide concrete information about the Structural Health Monitoring market to investors to aid them take major decisions. Primary and secondary evaluation has been conducted to deliver deeper insights are the Structural Health Monitoring market. Major changes the Structural Health Monitoring market is likely to underdo and performance of the market in different regions are studied elaborately. geographic study, segment analysis, and role of key players are detailed in the report. COVID 19 impact assessment on the Structural Health Monitoring market is also detailed in the report.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Structural Health Monitoring Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Structural Health Monitoring Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Structural Health Monitoring Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Nova Metrix LLC

· National Instruments Corporation

· Kinemetrics Inc.

· Advitam Inc. (Vinci SA)

· Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH

· Digitexx Data Systems Inc.

· Geocomp Corporation

· Acellent Technologies Inc.

· Strainstall UK Limited (James Fisher & Sons PLC)

· COWI A/S

Drivers & Trends

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the Structural Health Monitoring market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way. Every factor has been evaluated in detail to offer a complete accurate grasp of the market.

Regional Classification

The Structural Health Monitoring market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

Key Developments

· Key players in the market are involved in product launching, in order to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2016, National Instruments Corporation introduced Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) simulator to enable automotive and aerospace software testers to maintain quality during shortened schedules, constantly changing test requirements, which translates to reduced need for manual intervention.

· Major market players are focused on business expansion, in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, in April 2016, Geocomp Corporation inaugurated a new office in Salt Lake City, U.S., in order to offer services and products to help clients to identify and manage risks associated with design, construction and operation of infrastructure.

