DBoy The Rebel is Set to Release New EP ‘Quarter Pack’ Under Rapidphire Records

DBoy The Rebel— Quarter Pack

DBoy The Rebel’s New EP ‘QUARTER PACK’ is more like a motion picture. You might want to grab your popcorn.

I like to record 5 or 6 songs per studio session and I’ve teamed up with One of Philadelphias best engineers, Jarren Dupree, so delivering won’t be a problem. Infact it will be a treat!” — DBoy The Rebel

PHILADELPHIA , PA, U.S.A, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confirmation of DBoy The Rebel releasing 4 new EPs in 2022 dubbed “Quarter Pack” has already gotten to the ears of major DJs, music critics and fans alike. Producers Riz Delux, Jysbeat, Street Cred, and Epik helps bring out DBoy’s updated, rugged rap lyrics with a sound reminiscent to the past, but very much so is a product of where real rap music is today.

DBoy Previous release ‘Far From Home’ was released in the 4th quarter of 2021 and became a fans favorite racking up thousands of streams and Video plays accross the internet. And he’s right back to work with The Quarter Pack EPs.

With music being so widely consumed and with so many different sub genres within the hip hop culture, it makes sense to stay consistent to stand out from the rest. There’s 8 songs on this EP, short and sweet and such as in life— before you know it it’s over.

With that being said, The Quarter Pack has strong playback value due to clever lyrics, hypnotic synths and heavy hitting instruments. Just when you’ve had time to learn these songs there will be a new Quarter Pack being released. This type of plan is what we call a heavy grind! The Rebel’s Quarter Pack will be out on all platforms Friday, February 4, 2022.

DBoy The Rebel, along with partner, Chris Holland runs and owns Philadelphia recording outlet, Rapidphire Records and Media Aka RPR Media.

For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact Chris below.