Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market 2022 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study "Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market insight

global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market accounted for US$ 4.12 Bn in terms of value in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.77% for the period 2021-2028

The dynamics of the Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure market is discussed in detail to provide concrete information about the Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure market to investors to aid them take major decisions. Primary and secondary evaluation has been conducted to deliver deeper insights are the Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure market. Major changes the Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure market is likely to underdo and performance of the market in different regions are studied elaborately. geographic study, segment analysis, and role of key players are detailed in the report. COVID 19 impact assessment on the Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure market is also detailed in the report.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4581

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Ather Energy

· bike-energy

· Bikeep

· Flower Turbines

· Get Charged Inc.

· Giulio Barbieri SRL

· Ground Control Systems

· Magment GmbH

· Perch Mobility

· Robert Bosch GmbH

· Solum PV

· SWIFTMILE

· the Mobility House GmbH

Drivers & Trends

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way. Every factor has been evaluated in detail to offer a complete accurate grasp of the market.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4581

Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Segmentation :

By Vehicle Type

· Electric Scooters

· E-bikes

· E-Unicycles

· E-Skateboards

By Type

· Wired

· Wireless

By Source

· Solar Powered

· Battery Powered

By End Use

· Residential

· Commercial

Regional Classification

The Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

Click the Link to Apply $2000 Flat Discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/4581

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market:

· Among vehicle type, e-scooters segment held the highest market share in the year 2020, and is expected to retain its market share over the forecast period, owing to massive preference of these vehicles as they take less parking space and can be recharged in less time. For instance, in August 2019, GetCharged, Inc. (Charge), a privately-held micro-mobility company, introduced micro-mobility charging, docking and service station for e-scooters and e-bikes in New York City.

· Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of electric micro-mobility. Moreover, the governments of various countries are offering subsidy schemes in order to increase the sales of electric micro-mobility. For instance, in June 2021, the government of India made a declaration of raising subsidies for electric two wheelers under its FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicle) II scheme.