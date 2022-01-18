Champagne Market Will Exhibit an Impressive Expansion by 2028 | Moet & Chandon, Nicolas Feuillatte, Piper-Heidsieck

Champagne

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe is expected to witness strong growth in the Champagne market , Sparkling wine, such as Champagne, is a type of sparkling wine. Champagne is only used to describe sparkling wines made from grapes grown in the Champagne region of France. Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Chardonnay are the grapes used to make Champagne.

According to Comite Champagne (a trade association for Champagne producers), the global Champagne market was worth $5.6 billion in 2018, up 0.3 percent from 2017.

Other factors driving market growth include rising disposable income and rising living standards. According to the Office for National Statistics in the United Kingdom, the average household disposable income in the United Kingdom was US$ 32,502 in 2018 and is expected to increase by 1.4 percent to US$ 32,950 in 2019.

Market Overview:

The term "champagne" actually refers to the French word for champagne, "haute monde." Champagne is usually a sparkling white wine produced in the famous Champagne region of France beneath the rules of its prestigious appellation, which require specific sourcing of local grapes strictly according to the rules laid down by the local Chateau Montagne. Because of its status as the official wine of the French capital, champagne is served at the famous cafes and restaurants of the city.

Competitive Landscape:

Moet & Chandon, Nicolas Feuillatte, Piper-Heidsieck, Laurent-Perrier, Champagne Pommery, Champagne Lanson, Louis Roederer, Champagne Pol Roger, Krug Champagne, Champagne Cattier, Pernod Ricard SA, and Bollinger

Key Market Drivers:

Growing brand awareness and increasing westernization is driving growth of the champagne market. Moreover, growing demand for premium wine is again fostering growth of the market. Increasing disposable income and improving living standard are other major factor augmenting growth of the market. According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), disposable income in Ireland rose 28% between 2012 and 2019

Increasing number of partnership in the market is again anticipated to foster growth of the market. For instance, in October 2021, Coravin partnered with Moët Hennessy for global distribution of fine drinks in restaurants, wine bars, and other establishments with on-premise consumption. The partnership aim to make fine wines and Champagne more accessible by facilitating by-the-glass options.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic had negative impact on the sale of wine/champagne due to various containment regulations. In order to curb the spread of infection companies had to shut down their facility which drastically impact the production and supply of wine. This has negatively impacted growth of the market. However, the circumstance is as yet there and governments are forcing social-distancing strategies, key participants are presently looking forward to when the circumstance becomes stable.

Key Takeaways:

The champagne market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over the forecast period owing to growing brand awareness and improving living of standard.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the high sale of Champagne. As per the Comite Champagne, Europe responsible for 69% of global sales in 2018.

Finally, there is an industry growth strategy, a data source, research findings, an appendix, and a conclusion in the report. The report examines the manufacturing process, market competitors, seller and merchant classification, innovation implementation, and business growth strategies in order to deconstruct the market. All of these details will assuage customers' concerns about future plans and actions to compete with other market participants. The most recent market gains are also shown.

