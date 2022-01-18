Polymer Emulsion Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis Report 2022 | BASF SE, Scott Bader Company Ltd.,3M

Polymer Emulsion

Polymer Emulsion Market is propelling the business at a more noteworthy speed amidst growing government regulations over VOC emissions

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polymer Emulsion Market is propelling the business at a more noteworthy speed amidst growing government regulations over VOC emissions , Emulsion is the mixture of two liquids with different densities. Emulsion polymerization is the process of emulsifying a monomer in the presence of a surfactant (sodium stearate) and water, resulting in a polymer emulsion.One of the major factors expected to drive growth of the polymer emulsion market throughout the forecast period is the increasing industrial applications of polymer emulsion, such as in paper and textile, paints and coatings, and adhesives. Several benefits of polymer emulsion-based end products, such as flame resistance, are expected to boost demand for polymer emulsion, resulting in market growth in the near future.

Overview

Polymer emulsions are formulated using polymer mixtures. These mixtures are composed of one or more polymer materials. These materials can be synthetic or natural in nature. Polymer polymers are also known as polymers, polyols, polymer mixes, or polymer formulations. Polymer polymerization is a form of direct polymerization, which means that, instead of, the material being polymerized by chemical reactions, it is polymerized by direct physical reactions. The most common form of direct polymerization is an alcohol-in-aceton mixture, where monomers of alcohol are mixed in a continuous phase with a solution of polyols. Polyols are common additives to many polymers because of their extreme versatility and suitability for a wide range of uses.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global polymer emulsion market include BASF SE, Scott Bader Company Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Apotex Industries Ltd., H.B. Fuller, Arkema Group, Lubrizol Corporation, and Celanese Corporation.

Drivers

An increasing number of construction projects in parallel to the growing demand for premium paints and coatings for home décor is expected to augment growth of the polymer emulsion market throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, the imposition of new government regulations over VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions to avoid its release to the environment is expected to further cushion growth of the polymer emulsion market during the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The business of the global polymer emulsion market fell off a cliff in the second and third quarter of 2020 due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus. The crisis-led temporary pause in active construction projects and delay in initiation of newer projects has resulted in poor adoption of these products in the paint & coatings sector. On the contrary, the market is enjoying a bounce-back season with the gradual ease in restrictions as vaccination drives progress.

Key Takeaways

The polymer emulsion market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for high-quality paints across the construction sector and growing government initiatives. For instance, in October 2021, Howden Group announced to purchase the CPI (Compressor Products International) business unit of EnPro Industries to extend its paint portfolio in the European region.

From a geographical standpoint, the North American region is at the vanguard position for the global polymer emulsion market at the helm of increasing investments in the large-scale infrastructural development projects.

In the same tune, the Asia Pacific region is shaping well for the global polymer emulsion market on the heels of a flourishing paint & coatings industry and growing application in the automotive sector.

Finally, there is an industry growth strategy, a data source, research findings, an appendix, and a conclusion in the report. The report examines the manufacturing process, market competitors, seller and merchant classification, innovation implementation, and business growth strategies in order to deconstruct the market. All of these details will assuage customers' concerns about future plans and actions to compete with other market participants. The most recent market gains are also shown.

