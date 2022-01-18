Connecticut Man Injured in Snowmobile Crash in Pittsburg

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Eric Fluette 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 January 18, 2022

Pittsburg, NH – At approximately 2:35 p.m., on Saturday, January 15, 2022, Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile crash on Back Lake near Beach Road in Pittsburg. A response from Pittsburg Police Department, Pittsburg Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and Conservation Officers began.

According to witnesses, Andres Silva, 27, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was operating a snowmobile as part of a group of five on Primary Trail 142 in Pittsburg. Silva’s group ended up inadvertently leaving this main trail and found themselves in a business parking lot adjacent to Back Lake. In an attempt to relocate the trail, Silva drove his snowmobile onto the lake to try to determine how to get back to the trail.

While riding from the lake back to the parking area, where he had left his riding companions, Silva lost control of his snowmobile as he was turning to enter the shoreline access to the parking lot, striking a tree stump on the shoreline of Back Lake. Silva was thrown from his machine and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Silva’s companions were close by when the crash occurred and immediately went to his aid. They were able to move him from the subzero temperatures into a nearby business where a call to 911 was made. After an assessment of Silva was made by EMS personnel, he was transported by ambulance to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Conservation Officers believe inexperience to be the primary factor in this crash. It was determined that this had been the first time Silva had ever been snowmobiling.