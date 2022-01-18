Powder Coatings Market Outlook 2028: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 12.88 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Rise of environment-friendly coating technologies.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global powder coatings market is expected to reach USD 20.76 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increase in demand owing to its properties such as durability, scratch resistance, and glossy look which are influencing the market growth. Growing popularity among end users, especially automotive, shipbuilding and pipeline industries, will also encourage the growth of the market. The implementation of stringent regulations across several countries, regarding green and solvent-free coating technologies, will lead to a reduced amount of VOC emissions. This will boost the demand for powder coatings worldwide.

Powder coatings can be used on a variety of substrates, including metallic and non-metallic materials, having a wide range of colors, thicknesses, finishes, and textures. They can be easily applied in much higher thicknesses compared to conventional liquid coatings without running, dipping, or sagging. Moreover, since powder coatings are composed entirely of solid coating material, applying coating of a specific thickness can be achieved with fewer applications of powder.

Powder coating provides consumers with a long-lasting, economical, and durable finish, along with a range of color choices available for metallic and non-metallic substrates. Moreover, powder coatings are environmental friendly as compared to solvent-based liquid painting solvents that emit volatile organic compounds (VOC). Since powder coatings are solvent-free coating systems, it releases nearly negligible amounts of VOC’s.

Key participants include PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of coating type into electrostatic spray coating, fluidized bed coating, electrostatic fluidized bed process, and flame spraying. Electrostatic spray coating accounts for the largest market share of ~32% in 2020, due to better finish quality, and speed.

The market is segmented on the basis of resin type into thermoset and thermoplastic. The thermoset resin type segment holds the larger market share of ~60% in the year 2020 and is forecasted to witness a higher growth rate of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of the substrate into metallic, non-metallic and inter-metallic. Metallic substrates account for about ~70% of the market, due to its demand from the automotive, agricultural, construction & equipment, outdoor furniture, HVAC, and electrical industries.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest market share of ~40% in 2020. Rising disposable income and the growing population will positively affect the demand for powder coating technologies in automobiles, electronics, and other industries.

The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global powder coatings Market on the basis of resin type, coating type, substrate, application, and region:

Resin type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Thermoset

Polyester

Epoxy Polyester Hybrid

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others (Fluoropolymer)

Thermoplastic

Nylon

Polyolefin

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)

Coating type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Electrostatic Spray Coating

Fluidized Bed Coating

Electrostatic Fluidized Bed Process

Flame Spraying

Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Metallic

Nickel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Tribological Materials

Molybdenum

Titanium

Non-metallic

Polymer

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Polyethylene

Polyester

Ceramics

Zirconia

Titania

Alumina

Chromia

Yttria

Intermetallic

Ti-Al

Ni-Ti

Ni-Al

Fe-Al

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Consumer goods

Architectural

Automotive

General industries

Furniture

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

South-east Asia

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

Key questions answered

◉ What will be the Powder coatings market size?

◉ What are the new opportunities in Powder coatings Industry?

◉ What is the Industry share?

◉ What is the targeted audience for Powder coatings?

◉ Which are the top Manufacturers in the market?

◉ How the rivalry goes in the future?

◉ Which are the leading countries in Powder coatings Market?

◉ What are the challenges faced in the future?

◉ Which new Challenges will Powder coatings Market face in the future?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Powder coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Powder coatings Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Powder coatings Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Recent Developments

4.5. Powder coatings Market Impact Analysis

4.5.1. Market driver analysis

4.5.1.1. Increasing demand due to its properties such as durability, scratch resistance, and glossy look

4.5.1.2. Growing popularity among end users

4.5.1.3. Rise of stringent regulations regarding green coating technologies

4.5.1.4. Increasing demand from the automotive, shipbuilding and pipeline industries

4.5.2. Market restraint analysis

4.5.2.1. High initial costs

