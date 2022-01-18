Strabo Partners Acquires Cellacore to Provide Comprehensive Automotive Aftermarket Technology Solutions
Two automotive aftermarket leaders join to provide customers with a single partner for ERP, eCommerce, ACES PIES compliance, product data management, and more.NORTHGLENN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strabo Partners, a trusted Microsoft Partner specializing in the manufacturing and automotive sectors, recently completed the acquisition of Cellacore, a leading BigCommerce partner and product data expert for the automotive industry. This merger enables companies manufacturing and/or distributing automotive aftermarket products with expanded access to industry expertise as well as enhanced technology solutions, services, and support.
“Strabo Partners has been optimizing technology for automotive companies for a long time and, after partnering with Cellacore for the last few years, we knew they shared our passion for this industry. Joining forces is a strategic opportunity not just for our companies, but for the customers we serve. We look forward to bringing our technical and industry expertise to Cellacore products and taking them even further,” says Dave Schmidt, president of Strabo Partners. “It’s our goal to provide aftermarket manufacturers and distributors with a one-stop shop for best-in-class technology. Whether they just need help with an eCommerce site or want to connect their entire business from the back office to the shop floor and warehouse, we can help.”
Tony Minock, Cellacore CEO, adds, “Our partnership with Strabo Partners has been extremely valuable. We depend on them to take care of our automotive customers needing an experienced partner for business software upgrades and implementations beyond eCommerce. This acquisition will strengthen our products, services, and innovation in the industry, and the best part is our customers can keep doing business with people they know and trust under one roof.”
Cellacore operations will continue with no disruption to customers or its aftermarket solutions, including eCommerce, Product Desk, and complex data management for PIM, ACES, PIES and fitment.
Together, Strabo Partners and Cellacore provide a full range of business solutions for automotive aftermarket manufacturers and distributors, including:
• Microsoft Dynamics 365 and BigCommerce Solutions
• Optimized Manufacturing and Distribution Execution
• Advanced Inventory and Warehouse Management
• 3PL with Private Label and Copacker Functionality
• Continuous ACES & PIES Updates to Latest Industry Standards
• Streamlined Data Validation, Compliance, Import and Export
• Fast and Easy Online Search for Auto Parts
• Accurate and Reliable Product Data, Pricing, and Fitment
• Simplified Website and Digital Asset Management
Visit Strabo Partners or Cellacore online, or call 720-408-4254 to learn more.
