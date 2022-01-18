Menstrual Cups Market In Vietnam Demand in Medical Devices Industry to Increase at 5.2% CAGR through 2028

Menstrual Cups Market In Vietnam

Increased awareness and concern regarding safety and hygiene during menstruation plays a major role in the growth of the Vietnam menstrual cups market.

Vietnam Menstrual Cups Market by Product Type (Reusable Menstrual Cups and Disposable Menstrual Cups), Material (Medical Grade Silicones, Natural Latex Rubber, and Thermoplastic Elastomer)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Vietnam Menstrual Cups Market by Product Type (Reusable Menstrual Cups and Disposable Menstrual Cups), Material (Medical Grade Silicones, Natural Latex Rubber, and Thermoplastic Elastomer), and Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Pharmacies/Retail Stores): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Menstrual cups are used during menstruation to collect menstrual fluid. They differ from sanitary napkins and tampons as these cups collect menstrual blood instead of absorbing it. There are two types of menstrual cups such as disposable and reusable. The reusable cups can be used for up to five years or more. This reduces their long-term cost than that of disposable tampons or pads, though the initial cost is higher. Menstrual cups are also promoted as more practical and eco-friendlier than pads and tampons. Furthermore, the reusable menstrual cups are greatly decreasing the amount of waste generated from menstrual cycles.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Vietnam Menstrual cups market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Based on product type, the reusable menstrual cups segment was the highest contributor to the Vietnam menstrual cups market, owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly goods and rising awareness about menstrual care product options. In addition, presence of the major products from the key players in the country further boosts the market growth.

Based on material, the thermoplastic elastomer segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it is recyclable, which renders menstrual cups to be environment-friendly.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗲𝘁𝗻𝗮𝗺 𝗠𝗲𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝘂𝗽𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 :

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Vietnam Menstrual cups market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Vietnam Menstrual cups market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

•The Vietnam Menstrual cups market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Vietnam Menstrual cups market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Anigan, Diva International Inc., Fleurcup, Jaguara, s.r.o., Lingroup Co., Ltd. (Lintimate), Lune Group Oy Ltd., Lena Cup, Mooncup Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, OVA Vietnam Company Limited, Sterne (Si-Line), and YUUKI Company s.r.o. and others.

