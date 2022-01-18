Substrate-Like PCB Market worth US$ 4,718.6 million by 2028 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Increasing Adoption of 5G Technology by Smartphone Manufacturers to Provide Growth Opportunities for Substrate-Like PCB Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Substrate-Like PCB Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Line/Space and Inspection Technologies,” the market is projected to reach US$ 4,718.6 million by 2028 from US$ 1,494.9 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 1,494.9 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 4,718.6 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 150

No. Tables 70

No. of Charts & Figures 73

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Line/Space, Inspection Technologies, Application

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The increasing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, smart bands, fitness bands, and wearables, is driving the global substrate-like PCB market. The rising uptake of substrate-like PCB by various smartphone manufacturers, such as Apple and Samsung, and investment for product development by key players are supporting the growth of this market. For instance, in 2020, Apple launched two “iPhone SE 2” models in different sizes. These models use a 10-layer substrate-like PCB (SLP) manufactured by AT&S for their motherboard. Moreover, with substrate-like PCB, more space can be created for the battery in a smartphone as it allows for thinner connections between critical components, such as the DRAM, NAND flash memory, and application processor.

The automotive sector has witnessed significant developments in the last decade. Consumer safety and ease of driving are considered the prime factors by manufacturers while designing any automobile. The escalating adoption of substrates-like PCBs in connected vehicles is further contributing to the market growth. These vehicles are fully equipped with both wired and wireless technologies, making it possible for the vehicles to connect to computing devices, such as smartphones. Connection with these devices enables drivers to unlock their vehicles and start climate control systems remotely, check their electric cars' batteries status, and track their cars using smartphones.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Substrate-Like PCB Market

With the COVID-19 outbreak, substrate-like PCB production was discontinued abruptly in China from February 2020 to March 2020. North America is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies due to favorable government policies to boost innovation, the presence of a huge industrial base, and high purchasing power especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. Hence, any impact on the growth of industries hampers the economic growth of the region.

Growing Adoption of Substrate-like PCB in Medical and Industrial Equipment Fuels Market Growth

As technologies advance, revealing new capabilities, the healthcare sector has started to use more PCBs. These components play a significant role in devices used for diagnostics, monitoring, treatments, etc. Smart medical devices are expected to give healthcare professionals more real-time data on their patients than ever before and operate with greater precision with the help of more precise sensors that are connected through IoT. Substrate-like PCBs are likely to find significant applications in CT and CAT scanners in the future.

Substrate-like PCBs (SLPs) are seen as the next step in the evolution of high-end high-density interconnector PCBs. The existing HDI PCB technology will be replaced by substrate-like PCB technology. It's still a stiff PCB, but the manufacturing process is more closely aligned with semiconductor requirements. The Substrate-like PCB currently requires 30/30UM line width/line spacing, however, the production technique, raw materials, and design plan have yet to be defined.

Substrate-Like PCB Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AT & S Austria Technologies & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft; Compeq Co., Ltd.; DAEDUCK ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.; IBIDEN; KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP; Korea Circuit; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; TTM Technologies Inc.; Unimicron; and Zhen Ding Tech. Group Technology Holding Limited are among the key players in the global Substrate-Like PCB market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2021, Samsung Electro Mechanic Co. Ltd. announced that it would invest a total of US$ 850 million in its Vietnamese production plant by 2023 to build production facilities and infrastructure for semiconductor package substrates. This is expected to enable the company to meet the rising demand for semiconductor substrates in the coming years.

In 2021, AT&S announced detailed information about its plan to invest in a state-of-the-art factory for IC substrates at the Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, Malaysia. This development is expected to strengthen the company's position in the Southeast Asian market as a manufacturing hub.

