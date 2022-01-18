Submit Release
7th Street Closure Begins Tuesday in Sharpsburg

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term closure of a portion of 7th Street in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will begin today, Tuesday, January 18 weather permitting.

Beginning today, once snow removal operations are complete, 7th Street will close to traffic at Main Street continuously through late February. Crews will conduct sanitary and storm water work and utility relocation. Local traffic will be accommodated.

The work on 7th Street work is part of a $3.83 million drainage improvement project. Crews will work to reduce combined sewer overflows and remove storm water flow from the Ravine Street stream and Route 28. Additional work includes pavement reconstruction, curb ramp construction, utility adjustments, and pavement markings. To allow work to occur, several local roadways from 6th Street to 8th Street as well as Main Street (Route 1001) will have single-lane restriction during off-peak hours. Additionally, these local roads will undergo a full closure in phases. A 23-days closure will also occur on Main Street, requiring traffic to be detoured. The overall project is expected to conclude in the fall of 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

