How Art of Homeownership is Changing the Mortgage Industry

Art of Homeownership has launched their new brand this week, which consists of a modernized logo to complement their innovative mission

The mission that’s changing the lives of consumers and the Mortgage and Real Estate professionals who serve them through long-term advice and education.

There’s never been a better time in the history of the Mortgage industry to be more valuable for your clients and all of your business partners - that’s why I’m really excited about this rebrand.”
— Ryan Grant, Founder & CEO

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, the Southern California-based Art of Homeownership is launching a rebrand that will continue to grow their impact within the industry.

At first glance, AoH may seem like a technology company, but what they’re doing for the industry runs much deeper than a platform for Mortgage and Real Estate Professionals. From shaping the value propositions of top originators such as Shashank Shekhar, CEO of InstaMortgage, and Greg Kingsbury, Senior VP of Vellum Mortgage, to making Ryan Grant the preferred Mortgage Lender for all Facebook employees, the mission has already made waves within the industry during its first two years.


The rebrand represents a new chapter for Art of Homeownership which consists of:

- Long-term stability for Mortgage Professionals and consumers
- Modernization of the brand to represent the innovation that it brings to the market
- An unmatched customer experience for both AoH partners and end users before, during, and after the Mortgage process

AoH was created to not only differentiate valuable professions within the industry, but also to alleviate consumers' uncertainty around homeownership. There’s very little education around owning Real Estate, leveraging those investments long-term and the maintenance that goes along with being a homeowner. This movement is changing that by giving consumers access to technology that helps them manage their home, maximize their biggest investment and increase their financial health.


About Art of Homeownership: Art of Homeownership was founded in 2019 as a way for the top mortgage minds to provide better service to their clients and has become a company that is changing the mortgage industry. Their mission is to, “fundamentally redefine the standards of the Mortgage Industry. In doing so we increase financial literacy among consumers through holistic education: empowering them to make wise financial choices, reach financial freedom and become successful homeowners. All at no cost to the consumer.”

For more information, visit artofhomeownership.com or email Stephanie Durbin, Operations Manager, at Stephanie@artofhomeownership.com.
