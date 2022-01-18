Bubble Tea Market to Witness Immense Growth USD 3,122.4 Million by 2027 | Bobabox Ltd., Bubble Tea Supply Inc., ChaTime

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea Market is rapidly gaining significant traction due to the growing popularity of bubble tea among the younger generation and rising preference

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bubble Tea Market is rapidly gaining significant traction due to the growing popularity of bubble tea among the younger generation and rising preference for healthy beverages , Bubble tea, also known as pearl milk tea, boba, or boba milk tea, is a Taiwanese beverage. It was created in Taichung in the 1980s and comes in a variety of fruity and creamy flavours such as green apple, strawberry, mango, watermelon, grape, honeydew, avocado, lychee, banana, cantaloupe, and more.

The global bubble tea market was worth US$ 2,013.2 million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent in revenue over the forecast period (2019-2027), reaching US$ 3,122.4 million by 2027.

Market Overview

Bubble tea is a refreshing tea-based beverage which originated in Taiwan in the mid-1980s. It commonly includes black tea along with chewy crunchy tapioca pearls, but sometimes it can also be created with many other toppings as well. This type of beverage was very popular in Taiwan and is still popular there to this day. The uniqueness of bubble tea is that the drink is created by adding loose leaf tea buds or tea leaves into cold water under boiling water. The resulting mixture mists contains large quantities of bubble tea leaves, which then rapidly ferment and turn into a milky, carbonated drink. Carbonation helps to release the calories from the tea, which are then flushed out of the system during the stomach acidity of the digestion process. Bubble tea has become so popular in the west that you will see it advertised on television and in many magazines. It is also available at some supermarkets in certain markets in the U.K.

Market Dynamics

Growing health consciousness and increasing adoption of healthy beverages such as black coffee, green tea, oolong tea, and white tea among consumers is expected to drive growth of the global bubble tea market during the forecast period. Hot beverages such as black coffee and green tea provide various health benefits such as improving cardiovascular health, helps in weight loss, enhances fat burning, and provide antioxidants. Recently, in August 2021, Tetley India launched Green Tea Immune with added vitamin C. Hence, such factors are expected to drive growth of the global bubble tea market during the forecast period.

However, high sugar content in bubble tea and availability of alternatives is expected to hinder the global bubble tea market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global bubble team market witnessed a major negative impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With stringent lockdowns in many countries, demand for bubble tea was hindered. Furthermore, regulations on physical distancing led to a temporary disruption in manufacturing activities in the food and beverage as well as restaurant industries. However, the demand for bubble is expected to increase with several countries easing their lockdown rules.

Key Takeaways

The global bubble tea market is expected to witness robust growth, registering a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. This is owing to growing focus on business expansion by key market players. For instance, in July 2020, Chatime, a bubble tea chain, announced to open a shop in York, U.K.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global bubble tea market during the forecast period. This is owing to growing consumption bubble tea across the region.

Furthermore, Europe is expected to register a lucrative growth rate, owing to rising demand for healthy hot beverages across the U.K., France, and Germany.

Major companies operating in the global bubble tea market are Bobabox Ltd., Bubble Tea Supply Inc., ChaTime, CoCo Fresh, Quickly, Kung Fu Tea, BobaLoca, Happylemon, Share Tea, T Bun International, Fanale Drinks, Grand Chainly, and Huey-Yuhe Enterprise.

Finally, there is an industry growth strategy, a data source, research findings, an appendix, and a conclusion in the report. The report examines the manufacturing process, market competitors, seller and merchant classification, innovation implementation, and business growth strategies in order to deconstruct the market. All of these details will assuage customers' concerns about future plans and actions to compete with other market participants. The most recent market gains are also shown.

