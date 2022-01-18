Sports Medicine Market expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 7.7% By 2026

Sports Medicine Market

The demand for sports medicine has witnessed an increase over the years owing to the rise in injuries among athletes.

Sports Medicine Market by Product {Body Reconstruction and Repair (Implants, Arthroscopy devices, Fracture & Ligament Repair Devices, Prosthetic devices, and Orthobiologics)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Sports Medicine Market by Product, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global sports medicine market was valued at $6,615 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $11,172 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023. The body reconstruction & repair segment accounted for about half of the global market in 2016.

Rise in the incidence of sports related injuries primarily drives the growth of the sports medicine market. Sport-related injuries have upraised in the young generation owing to the increase in participation in sports. In addition, active participation of government for promoting sports activities and growth in demand for minimally invasive surgeries boost the market growth. Further, easily accessible and advanced treatment products related to sports medicine for quick and easy recovery supplements the growth in demand for sports medicine. However, lack of skilled professionals as well as inappropriate administration and guidelines in the field of sports medicine hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in adoption of regenerative sports medicine offers profitable opportunities for the expansion of this market.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Sports Medicine Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Asia-Pacific witnessed highest growth rate for sports medicine market, and is expected to continue this trend. This is attributed to the increase in active participation in sports by people in various countries of this region. In addition, various market players focus on the opportunities offered by sports industry of this region.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Mitek), Arthrex, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Breg, Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., and Wright, Medical Group N.V.

