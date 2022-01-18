Wahpeton Dakota Developments signs MOU with IQ Waste Solutions for New Clean Waste Processing Facility in Prince Albert
IQ’s waste processing technology provides a clean alternative to traditional high emission waste disposal and processing methods.
"PRINCE ALBERT, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wahpeton Dakota Developments and IQ Waste Solutions have signed an MOU to partner on the development of a clean energy waste processing facility. The facility will be used to process local waste streams as a demonstration of their unique Waste-to-Products pyrolysis technology.
— Chief John Waditaka, Wahpeton Dakota Nation
IQ’s waste processing technology provides substantial benefits to our society’s traditional high emissions methods of waste disposal. IQ systems are ultra-low emission and are capable of processing and treating some of the most troublesome waste streams while focusing on extracting available products within, such as renewable natural gas, plastics, power, heat and High Density Carbon. IQ’s system is focused on disposing and recycling of the Prince Albert regions waste streams such as sewage sludge, municipal solid waste, plastic waste and other waste streams as needed. The system employs a novel thermal molecular sorting process eliminating the need of mechanical sorting of waste streams. The Prince Albert region was chosen for a demonstration facility due to their existing demand for waste reduction in the region, as well as from northern Saskatchewan.
“This is a very exciting opportunity to invest in a unique approach to waste management and clean energy,” says Robert Fincati, CEO of Wahpeton Developments. “Part of our MOU is the opportunity to take an equity position and participate in the growth of the company on a global scale. We look forward to working with the entire IQ team and bringing this exciting new technology to Saskatchewan.”
Wahpeton will work alongside IQ Waste Solutions to develop the business, starting with the local facility in Prince Albert. “As a company that works to convert underutilized and troublesome waste streams into clean energy and recycled products, sustainability is a key goal for us and working together with a local Indigenous organization is incredibly important,” says Andrew Ardell, Director of IQ Waste Solutions. “Our values concerning the environment
strongly align, and Wahpeton is uniquely positioned to assist us in a number of areas to move this project forward in the Canadian market.”
“Economic development is important to our community but taking care of the land is a key value in our traditions and our culture,” says Chief Waditaka. “It’s great to be able to do both at the same time, and we are pleased to support this initiative that will bring benefits to our community for generations to come.”
IQ Waste Solutions is currently completing financing efforts and manufacturing of the system to be installed in Prince Albert. An initial target for opening of the facility is mid 2022.
For more information, please contact:
Robert Fincati
CEO, Wahpeton Dakota Developments
rfincati.wdn@sasktel.net
306-764-5400
Andrew Ardell
Director, IQ Waste Solutions
aardell@iqenergy.ca
306-230-9424
IQ Waste Solutions designs, builds and markets clean energy products focused on converting otherwise underutilized waste streams into valuable “clean” energy and products, helping to reduce global pollution through a suite of environmentally sustainable technologies. Headquartered in Alberta, the company has an established partnership in Australia and is eager to bring its sustainable technology to Canada and to the world. www.iqenergy.ca
Wahpeton Dakota Nation was established and recognized as a reserve in 1894. Present day WDN is located 15km northwest of Prince Albert, SK and includes 1,547 ha of land. WDN is the smallest band within the Prince Albert Grand Council and has the highest employment rate per capita. The First Nation has about 550 members, with roughly half living on-reserve.
Wahpeton Dakota Developments LP was formed in 2010 to act as the business arm of Wahpeton Dakota Nation. The company aims to promote continued socio-economic growth and development to create enhanced business and employment opportunities for the membership. Wahpeton Dakota Developments have partial ownership in IMI/TIPI Insurance Brokerage, Sterling Concrete & Hauling, One Sky Food Services, Prince Albert Development Corporation and One Sky Forest Products. http://www.wahpetondakotadev.com/
Robert Fincati
Wahpeton Dakota Developments LP
email us here