Intelligent asthma monitoring devices market Projected To Display A Robust Growth With a CAGR of 25.1% by 2028

Intelligent asthma monitoring devices market size was valued at $180.5 Mn in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,696.7 Mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Wearable Asthma Monitoring Devices and Smart Inhalers) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Home Use): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market size was valued at $180.5 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,696.7 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1%.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5124

Global rise in air pollution, increase in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants, growing adherence to smart inhalers, and surge in incidences of asthma cases drive the growth of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market. However, misusing data & data privacy and resistance toward adoption of smart inhalers restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, increased focus toward advanced treatment protocols and significant unmet need in respiratory care present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Considerable increase in the incidence of asthma is majorly attributed to rise in allergic reactions toward pollen, dust, and other allergens; increase in geriatric population; and technological advancements in the intelligent asthma monitoring devices notably contribute toward the growth of the global market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The major companies profiled in this report include Adherium, Astrazeneca, Cohero Health Inc, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Health Care Originals, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Propeller Health, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Vectura group Plc., and Volansys Technologies.

Key Findings of the Study

The smart inhalers segment accounted for around 92.2% share of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market in 2020.

The wearable asthma monitoring segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.90% from 2020 to 2030.

The home care segment accounted for around 32.78% share in 2020.

North America accounted for around 40.22% share of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 27%.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market, generating $72.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $439.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5124

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.3% during the study period, due to increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness about intelligent asthma monitoring devices.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the market value of Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market report in forecast period?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market in 2021?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market report?

Q5. Does the Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market?

Q7. Does the Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q8. What are the key trends in the Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market report?

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Heat Therapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

