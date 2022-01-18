Asphalt Market Grow at a CAGR of 6.8 % Forecast to 2026 | BASF SE, Ingevity Corporation, Kraton Corporation

Asphalt Market

The Global Asphalt Market Is Witnessing High Growth Owing To the Increasing Incidence of Construction Projects in the World

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Asphalt Market Is Witnessing High Growth Owing To the Increasing Incidence of Construction Projects in the World , Asphalt is a cementing material that is black in colour. It is a mixture of chemical molecules that are produced during the refining of crude oil. Asphalt is a construction and engineering material that is adhesive, waterproof, durable, thermoplastic, modifiable, and recyclable.According to UN Comtrade Data, asphalt production in North America reached 12,140,753.44 metric tonnes in 2015, and increased to 12,145,516.44 metric tonnes in 2016.

Market Overview:

Asphalt has been used for construction purposes since ancient times. Its most common application is on roadways. Asphalt pavement is usually made of thick asphalt, or it can also be made from various combinations of materials such as gravel, crushed stone, sand, and other materials. The composition of asphalt consists of water, cement, and additives that alter the physical, chemical, and electrical properties of the material. These additives can include tar, gravel, and/or sand.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global asphalt market include BASF SE, Ingevity Corporation, Kraton Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Evonik Industries, Honeywell International Inc., Arkema SA, DowDuPont, and Nouryon.

Key Market Drivers:

Asphalt is mainly used for constructing roads, hence the increasing rate of urbanization in the world is the main factor that is estimated to propel the growth of the global asphalt market. For instance, according to Next City, the World Urban Forum 10 concluded that there are currently around 10,000 cities worldwide. Asphalt is primarily a liquid, usually white to slightly grey-green in color. Asphalt is quite a versatile material of different compositions and is generally classified mainly according to its physical and/or chemical characteristics. Asphalt pavement is typically made of cement-based asphalt which is softer than clay-based asphalt, while clay-based asphalt is stronger and is typically used for more purpose-oriented jobs. Furthermore, increasing investments in the global construction sector are estimated to augment the growth of the global asphalt market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic led to supply chain disruption and delayed several construction projects globally. However, in the third quarter of 2020, several local governments took initiatives in order to restart the construction works, which are related to buildings and highways. For instance, according to the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) in Germany resumed building construction and road construction since the month of April in 2020.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global asphalt market was assessed at around US$3.4 billion in 2021 and increasing at a CAGR of 6.8% is estimated to reach around US$ 4.7 billion by 2026 owing to increasing road construction in the world, especially in the developing nations. For instance, according to Worlddata, there are currently 152 developing nations in the world.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global asphalt market, owing to the increasing prevalence of construction companies in the region. For instance, according to Zippia, there are currently 700,000 construction companies in the United States.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global asphalt market, owing to the increasing investment in the construction sector along with the rapid increase of development projects in the region.

