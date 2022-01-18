Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Pedestrian Crash In Montgomery County

January 18, 2022

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in which one person was killed Monday evening in Montgomery County.

At about 9:10 p.m. on Monday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to Interstate 495 in the area of U.S. Route 29 for a report of a body on the shoulder of the road. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Danny Junior Beckford, 32, of Washington, D.C., was walking near the scene when he was struck.

Investigators have not confirmed where in the road or what time exactly Beckford was struck or what type of vehicle struck him. It is unknown why he was walking on the road at the time of the crash. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-392-1231.

The case remains under investigation …

