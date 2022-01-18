Cancer pain market was valued at $6,197.8 million in 2020 & to hit $10,329.4 million by 2027

Cancer pain market was valued at $6,197.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $10,329.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cancer Pain Market by Drug Type (Opioids, Non-opioids, and Nerve Blockers), and Disease Indication (Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Blood Cancer, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030".

The global cancer pain market was valued at $6,197.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $10,329.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in incidence of cancer across the globe and surge in healthcare expenditure drive the growth of the global cancer pain market. However, fatal effects associated with the use of drugs employed in cancer pain management hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in number of pipeline drugs and untapped potential in emerging economies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading players of the global cancer pain market analyzed in the research include

Leading players of the global cancer pain market analyzed in the research include Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc., CK Life Sciences (WEX Pharmaceuticals), BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Grünenthal Pharma GmbH & Co. KCG, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Mundipharma International Limited, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Orexo AB, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Rise in the demand for the drugs, surge in prevalence of cancer across the globe, increase in number of R&D activities to develop ideal cancer pain medications fuels growth of the cancer pain market.

North America accounted for 5.0% global market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to the increase in demand for cancer pain therapeutics, high prevalence of cancer, wide availability of cancer pain drugs and trained medical professionals, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to surge in incidence of cancer, with increase in adoption of cancer pain drugs for the treatment of cancer

Key Findings Of The Study:

By drug type, the opioids segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By disease indication, the lung cancer segment held more than 6.5% of the global cancer pain market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

