Private LTE Market is Expected to Reach $10.64 Billion by 2027

Key players in Asia-Pacific are focusing on enhancing their operations and increasing their overall efficiency to stay competitive in the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand for defined and unique network qualities, rise in need for wireless due to shifting of business toward digitization, availability of deployment of unlicensed and shared spectrum in private LTE, and infusion of cloud technology and virtualization & open network model drive the growth of the global private LTE market. On the other hand, high cost of deployment, issue arising in Interoperability, and frequency band interference restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in adoption of robotics and artificial intelligence in the industry and upsurge in use of industrial IoT and 5G network present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

• The outbreak of the pandemic led the industry to incorporate work from home (WFH) system and digitalize their businesses, which in turn has increased the emergence of private LTE.

• Conversely, the outbreak of the pandemic hampered the manufacturing unit thereby impacting the maintenance of private LTE stations and micro towers . This, in turn, has significantly impacted the market.

Based on technology, the FDD segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding around three-fifths of the global private LTE market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The implementation of Private LTE is helping businesses of large enterprises to change the way of network and connection owing to its flexibility in choosing uplink to downlink data rate ratios, ability to implement in non-paired spectrum, ability to exploit channel reciprocity and less complex trance receiver design. This drive the growth of the segment. However, the TDD segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 15.2 % from 2020 to 2027, owing to growing focus on low cost hardware required for installation and maintenance.

Based on component type, the infrastructure segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global private LTE market in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because it allows organizations to keep the data related to confidential work in a secure manner and to improve interaction & communication by using real-time messaging system. However, the services segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in adoption of private LTE among various industries.

