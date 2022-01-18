Metallized Film Market Worth USD 3.3 Billion by 2026 |Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Metallized Film Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by the research and industry experts team.
Metallized Film Market by Material Type (PP and PET), Metal (Aluminum), End-use Industry (Packaging, Decorative), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2026. The metallized film market is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2020 to USD 3.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2021 and 2026.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:
• Cosmo Films Ltd. (India)
• Jindal Poly Films Ltd. (India)
• Polinas (Turkey)
• Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)
“PET to be the fastest end-use industry segment of metallized film market”
The market for the PET segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.7%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. The market for this segment is driven by its low cost and wide usage in various applications. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) has excellent dimensional stability, high tensile strength, low moisture absorption, good chemical resistance, excellent electrical properties, and good barrier properties. This film can be metallized, which improves its gas barrier properties. PET is completely recyclable and is, hence, in high demand in various end-use industries. Metallized PET films are ideal for applications that require the preservation of flavor and freshness.
“Rising demand from APAC is major driver for metallized film market”
APAC is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the metallized film market in 2018, in terms of both volume and value. The market in this region is also projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023, in terms of value. The APAC metallized film market is growing due to the rapid expansion of end-use industries such as food & beverages, healthcare, and cosmetics & toiletries
“The metallized film market in the decorative industry accounted for the second-largest share of 3.3%, in terms of volume, in 2020 to reach a market size of 42 kilotons by 2026.”
The global decorative industry witnessed significant growth, owing to the expanded customer base and increasing application in innovative products. The growing e-commerce is one of the major factors which is expected to drive the demand for decorative packaging. This, in turn, is driving the demand for metallized films in the decorative industry.
Competitive Landscape of Metallized Film Market:
1 Overview
2 Market Share Analysis
2.1 Market Ranking Analysis
3 Company Revenue Analysis
4 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix, 2020
4.1 Star
4.2 Emerging Leaders
4.3 Pervasive
4.4 Participants
5 Sme Matrix, 2020
5.1 Progressive Companies
5.2 Dynamic Companies
5.3 Starting Blocks
5.4 Responsive Companies
6 Strength Of Product Portfolio
7 Business Strategy Excellence
8 Competitive Scenario
8.1 Market Evaluation Framework
8.2 Market Evaluation Matrix
9 Strategic Developments
Reasons to Buy the Report:
From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, value-chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on metallized film offered by top players in the metallized film market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the metallized film market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for metallized film across regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the metallized film market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the metallized film market
