HRH Clyde Rivers, King Okogyeman Amissah I, Mama Sarah Obama and Others are Named Among International Awards.
EINPresswire.com/ -- HRH Clyde Rivers, King Okogyeman Amissah I, Mama Sarah Obama and others are Every Girl Wins' international awardees. President of Every Girl Wins’ Dr. Christine Kozachuk has created a new honor paradigm. She is giving awards to people whose lives exemplify service to empower women and girls worldwide. These awards will be named after the awardees, and we are honoring people’s legacies while they are alive. These awards will be given out in the names of these individuals yearly.
The HRH Sir Clyde Rivers Civility Pioneer Award is a prestigious award given out recognizing a female or male trailblazer advocating for kindness and respect for women and girls around the world.
The Mama Sarah Obama Posthumous Equity Icon Award is a prestigious award given out only once a year to a deserving woman for her global contribution in support of equity for females worldwide.
The Dr. Dorcas M. Juma Unsung Shero Award is a prestigious award given out recognizing a woman who goes above and beyond to improve the lives of women and children in her community.
The Dr. Fidela Galon Pioneer Stateswoman Award is a prestigious award given out recognizing a female trailblazer that has paved the way for females in government and who have changed the laws in their country for females' rights.
The Dr. Ronald Kozachuk Male Civility Award is a prestigious award recognizing a male who leads or has founded an organization who advocates and understands females' value by encouraging and supporting them to know who they are in the world.
The Dr. Ebere Nweze Woman of Worth Award is a prestigious award recognizing a woman who knows her worth and is positively impacting women in her community.
The Dr. Carolyne A. Opinde Guiding Light Award is a prestigious award recognizing a female-founded organization advocating and making a difference in the lives of women and children in their community.
We were one of the last organizations to award Mama Sarah Obama. Prof. Jerad Akama, a Kenyan scholar, was the initiator of this award. We are grateful to keep Mama Sarah Obama and her organizations legacy alive.
Yesterday Founder of Every Girl Wins’ Dr. Christine Kozachuk, received a New York State Assembly Award of the Martin Luther King Junior Day “Outstanding Community Service Award.” During the presentation, she was given the name “The Mother of All Girls.” HRH Clyde Rivers, King Okogyeman Amissah I, states he “concurs.”
Alex Jones
