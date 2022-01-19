Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,049 in the last 365 days.

HRH Clyde Rivers, King Okogyeman Amissah I, Mama Sarah Obama and Others are Named Among International Awards.

CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRH Clyde Rivers, King Okogyeman Amissah I, Mama Sarah Obama and others are Every Girl Wins' international awardees. President of Every Girl Wins’ Dr. Christine Kozachuk has created a new honor paradigm. She is giving awards to people whose lives exemplify service to empower women and girls worldwide. These awards will be named after the awardees, and we are honoring people’s legacies while they are alive. These awards will be given out in the names of these individuals yearly.

The HRH Sir Clyde Rivers Civility Pioneer Award is a prestigious award given out recognizing a female or male trailblazer advocating for kindness and respect for women and girls around the world.

The Mama Sarah Obama Posthumous Equity Icon Award is a prestigious award given out only once a year to a deserving woman for her global contribution in support of equity for females worldwide.

The Dr. Dorcas M. Juma Unsung Shero Award is a prestigious award given out recognizing a woman who goes above and beyond to improve the lives of women and children in her community.

The Dr. Fidela Galon Pioneer Stateswoman Award is a prestigious award given out recognizing a female trailblazer that has paved the way for females in government and who have changed the laws in their country for females' rights.

The HRH Sir Clyde Rivers Civility Pioneer Award is a prestigious award given out recognizing a female or male trailblazer advocating for kindness and respect for women and girls around the world.

The Dr. Ronald Kozachuk Male Civility Award is a prestigious award recognizing a male who leads or has founded an organization who advocates and understands females' value by encouraging and supporting them to know who they are in the world.

The Dr. Ebere Nweze Woman of Worth Award is a prestigious award recognizing a woman who knows her worth and is positively impacting women in her community.

The Dr. Carolyne A. Opinde Guiding Light Award is a prestigious award recognizing a female-founded organization advocating and making a difference in the lives of women and children in their community.

We were one of the last organizations to award Mama Sarah Obama. Prof. Jerad Akama, a Kenyan scholar, was the initiator of this award. We are grateful to keep Mama Sarah Obama and her organizations legacy alive.

Yesterday Founder of Every Girl Wins’ Dr. Christine Kozachuk, received a New York State Assembly Award of the Martin Luther King Junior Day “Outstanding Community Service Award.” During the presentation, she was given the name “The Mother of All Girls.” HRH Clyde Rivers, King Okogyeman Amissah I, states he “concurs.”

Alex Jones
Every Girl Wins Media Department
info@everygirlwins.com

You just read:

HRH Clyde Rivers, King Okogyeman Amissah I, Mama Sarah Obama and Others are Named Among International Awards.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.