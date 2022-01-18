Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 17, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of January 17 will include the following:

Wednesday, January 19 at 7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will deliver his 2022 State of the State address, House Chambers, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, January 20 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will speak to the Homebuilders Association of Greenville lunch, Greenville Convention center, Room 202b, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: January 10, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of January 10, 2022, included:

Monday, January 10

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster unveiled his FY 2022-2023 Executive Budget and provided American Rescue Plan Act recommendations, State House, first floor lobby, Columbia, S.C.

5:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the virtual Palmetto Business Forum meeting.

6:47 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Tuesday, January 11

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state agencies.

11:28 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady McMaster received their COVID-19 booster shots, CVS, 3312 Devine Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

Wednesday, January 12

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:46 PM: Policy call.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster visited and spoke to the members of Carolinas AGC.

4:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers Association of South Carolina’s legislative reception.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s Business Speaks event, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, January 13

8:13 PM: Agency call.

Friday, January 14

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state officials.

1:00 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive call with state officials regarding the winter weather.

3:39 PM: Call with Mike Callahan, South Carolina President, Duke Energy.

Saturday, January 15

9:00 AM: Call with Dr. Michael Amiridis, University of South Carolina President-elect.

9:04 AM: Agency call.

10:30 AM: Call with Lynn Good, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, Duke Energy.

10:32 AM: Call with Keller Kissam, President, Dominion Energy SC.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive call with state officials regarding the winter weather.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and state officials held a media briefing regarding winter weather.

Sunday, January 16

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive call with state officials regarding the winter weather.

