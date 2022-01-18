Heat-Treated Steel Plates Market Size, Revenue Share, Growth, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2021–2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Increasing incidence in applications in heavy machinery production and growing demand from the construction industry are driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Heat-Treated Steel Plates market research report published by Reports and Data is a comprehensive assessment of the Heat-Treated Steel Plates industry with regards to top companies in the market, market share, market size, regional bifurcation, and segments and sub-segments of the market. The Global Heat-Treated Steel Plates Market is projected to reach USD 8,667.9 Million by 2028, and register a CAGR of 4.60%. Growing construction activities, large-scale investment in infrastructure & manufacturing, and rapid urbanization in emerging economies are boosting growth in demand for heat-treated steel plates. The construction segment will account for the largest market share.

The projection is that rapid growth in urbanization will increase investment in highways, railways, energy, and other infrastructure. Compared to the developed countries, the network of highways and railways in China is still low, and therefore the country is set to bolster its economy through numerous infrastructure projects. Infrastructure growth is expected to lead to demand for building machinery and equipment, thus increasing demand for heat-treated steel plates.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1961

Market Overview:

The chemicals and materials industry produces a massive variety of products consumed by people across the world on a daily basis. While several products, namely detergents, perfumes, soaps, and others are bought directly by the consumers, the others are used as ingredients to make numerous products. For instance, in Europe, nearly 70% of the chemicals that are manufactured are used to make other products. The industry uses a wide range of raw materials ranging from oil, minerals, air, and others. With growing competition among industry players, innovation remains vital in discovering new paths to meet the needs of sophisticated, demanding, and environmentally conscious consumers.

The competitiveness within the chemical industry and among the chemicals, the chemical industry spends large amounts on research, particularly in the highly industrialized countries, which will foster market size in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Industry players in the Heat-Treated Steel Plates market are adopting the strategy of forwarding integration to cater to increasing product demand and to enhance their footprint in the global market.

This market report provides details of new recent developments, import-export analysis, trade regulations, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, the impact of domestic and localized market players, changes in the market, trends, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Key players in the market include Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Posco, ArcelorMittal, Baosteel, TATA Steel, Thyssenkrupp AG, Novolipetsk Steel, Essar Steel, JFE Holdings, and Outokumpu, among others.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/heat-treated-steel-plates-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

The automotive and transport segments accounted for the largest share and are expected to hold their position in the coming years. Growing demand from aircraft due to increased air passenger traffic and rapidly evolving electric vehicles are the main factors responsible for growth in the segment.

Case hardening is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR due to its durability and surface hardness. This process provides over the forecast period.

The construction industry’s optimistic outlook in the emerging economies and increased investment in highways, railways, and bridges is projected to boost demand for heat-treated steel plates.

Quenching and tempering are projected to witness sustained growth due to a growing need among end-use industries for enhanced hardness, toughness, and strength in different areas.

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the heat-treated steel plates market and the area is expected to see substantial growth by 2027 due to the expansion of the construction, automotive and industrial machinery industries in the emerging economies.

In May 2018, Tata Steel Limited acquired Bamnipal Steel Limited (BNPL). This acquisition made BNPL the promoter of Bhushan Steel Limited.

Download Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1961

For this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Heat-Treated Steel Plates Market based on Product, Manufacturing Process, Application, and region:

Steel Type Outlook

Stainless

Carbon

Alloy

Application Outlook

Industrial Machinery

Automotive

Transportation

Construction

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1961

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Steel Angles Market Share @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/steel-angles-market

Artificial Marble Market Size @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-marble-market

Foam Glass Market Revenue @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/foam-glass-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market.