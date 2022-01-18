SISTER DR. JENNA AUTHORS BOOK ON MEDITATION AS PART OF SACRED STORIES’ COMMON SENTIENCE SERIES
The second book in a series of six features Sister Dr. Jenna as a guide to deepening meditative practices, spiritual connection, and grounding wisdom.SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sister Dr. Jenna, emotional wellness expert, author, radio and TV personality and founder of the Brahma Kumaris Meditation Museum, guides readers on the path of meditation as part of Sacred Stories’ first-of-its-kind book series. Titled “Common Sentience,” the series includes six books published January through June 2022. Each proves the common connection of intimate yet universal spiritual experiences we share as humans.
As a master of meditation, Sister Dr. Jenna was selected as the featured author of the second book in the series, “Meditation: Intimate Experiences with the Divine through Contemplative Practices,” which will publish on February 2. The book is a collection of personal short stories written by individuals whose lives have been personally enriched through meditative experiences. These profound retellings are framed through Sister Dr. Jenna’s compelling lens.
“We find ourselves, right now, in the age of great transformation, one of the most consequential moments in human history. These are indeed the times that the great prophets and seers throughout the millennia have spoken about,” Sister Dr. Jenna says in the preface of the book.
In part one, Sister Dr. Jenna sheds light on the practice of meditation, from “The Experience of God Inside You,” “How to Meditate . . . and Why,” plus a detailed overview of “What Happens When You Meditate.” Part two includes dozens of personal essays about meditation and spiritual awakening. And in part three, Dr. Jenna offers the reader grounded wisdom to help deepen and expand their own meditative practices.
“Where can meditation and contemplation take us?” Sister Dr. Jenna asks. “Imagine if more of us—a majority, perhaps—led with patience, cooperation, and forgiveness. What would our lives be like? The personal stories on these pages offer a taste of this, but first, let’s turn inward to explore this mystical experience of meditation.”
Sacred Stories’ “Common Sentience” series will also include books on spirit animals, nature, angels, guides and ancestors to help individuals awaken their spirituality, consciousness and journey to self-discovery.
To learn more about the “Common Sentience” series and Sister Dr. Jenna, visit sacredstories.com. Preorders for “Meditation: Intimate Experiences with the Divine through Contemplative Practices” will be available beginning in December.
# # #
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Sister Dr. Jenna and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
+1 2129660024
pam@trentandcompany.com