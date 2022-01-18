Global Automation & Robotics in Automotive Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% By 2032: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Automation & Robotics in Automotive Manufacturing Market Report 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Automation & Robotics in Automotive Manufacturing and Forecasts Market Segment by End-User (Vehicle Manufacturers, Automotive Component Manufacturers) Market Segment by Application, (Welding Robots, Painting Robots, Cutting Robots, Material Handling Robots, Other Application) Market Segment by Component (Controller Components, Robotic Arm, End Effector, Sensor Components, Drive Components, Other Components) Market Segment by Type (Articulated, Cylindrical, SCARA, Cartesian) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global automation & robotics in automotive manufacturing market was valued at US$1963 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Automobile Manufacturers And Suppliers Are Also Collaborating With Automation Technology Businesses

To stay competitive, a number of businesses are focusing on automating operational procedures to save money, time, and produce high-quality products. In a manufacturing plant, industrial robots automate internal processes and minimise employee workload by collaborating with workers to increase productivity. For many years, the automobile industry has used automation technology, and the industry is continuing to advance on the automation front. Automobile manufacturers and suppliers are also collaborating with automation technology businesses to use these technologies in their production facilities. Automobile manufacturers, for example, such as BMW and Ford Motor Co., are collaborating closely with additive manufacturers to implement the technology in their manufacturing facilities. Furthermore, organisations are employing augmented and virtual reality to address production difficulties. Furthermore, the automobile sector is focusing on achieving exceptional results from industry 4.0, in which connected machines communicate with one another and human operators to ensure efficient and smooth operations. As a result, the expansion of the automotive robotics market is fueled by rising automation in the automation industry

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Automation & Robotics in Automotive Manufacturing Market?

As most automotive robotics are used in the automobile industry, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant impact on the robotics automation business around the world. Because of lower consumer demand around the world, the COVID-19 epidemic has hampered output. Companies have cut down on automation investments all around the world, which has had a significant influence on the industry. According to estimates, the industry will recover after COVID, and the market will grow over the projection period.

What are the current market drivers?

3.2.3 Robots Are Now Pervasive In The Automotive Sector

Robots are now pervasive in the automotive sector, handling even the most complicated manufacturing operations at speeds several times faster than human workers. Advanced robotics, in conjunction with automation technologies and learning modules, are enhancing industrial productivity by completing activities with greater precision than ever before. Although most of robotics technology, such as AI and the Internet of Things, is still in its early stages, it represents a massive leap forward from what our industries had until the late 1980s. It's nearly impossible to provide a comprehensive list of all the fascinating wonders emerging from the industry's most creative and diligent minds

3.2.4 The Decrease In Labor Costs In Companies Is Pushing Market Expansion

The advantages of using industrial robotics in the manufacturing business have been extensively documented in recent years; they can be quickly programmed to adapt to new production lines, have a lower margin of error than humans, and work for longer periods of time with minimum supervision. Furthermore, deploying industrial robots increases the likelihood of creating defect-free items, decreases product failure and waste, and does not necessitate additional healthcare, insurance, or income costs. These robots only need a small amount of heating and lighting, which saves a lot of energy. These benefits are propelling the industry, which is expected to nearly double in size by 2020. The negative effects of industrial robots on employment and incomes were demonstrated to be decreased when endogeneity in the adoption of industrial robots was controlled for.

Where are the market opportunities?

Industrial Robots Have Reduced The Employment-To-Population Ratio

The impact of robot intensity (as measured by the quantity of industrial robots against non-ICT capital) on manufacturing productivity, employment, and salary levels Instead of triggering a reduction in employment, Kromann et al. Discovered that increasing robot intensity increased total factor productivity (TFP) and wage level. The good impact of industrial robots on labour productivity was blamed for this tendency.

Industrial robots have reduced both the employment-to-population ratio and worker pay for both men and women. The negative effects of industrial robots on employment and incomes were demonstrated to be decreased when endogeneity in the adoption of industrial robots was controlled for.

Low Robot Density In Chinese Automotive Industry

Historically, sales to the automobile industry have been a major driver of industrial robot growth. This isn't the case any longer. To begin with, the automotive industry is very crowded. In China's car manufacturing sector, there are about 500 robots per 10,000 employees. In other manufacturing industries, there are fewer than 50 robots per 10,000 workers. Since 2016, the electrical and electronics sector has purchased more industrial robots than the automotive sector, and this sector is still growing, with double-digit growth in high-end electronics.

China's robot density development was the most rapid in the world. According to the IFR, China currently ranks 23rd in the world, but the government plans to move it into the top ten most heavily automated nations by 2020. According to IFR, the robot density is expected to increase to 150 units by then. By 2020, China wants to sell 100,000 locally built industrial robots (in 2017: 27,000 from Chinese robot suppliers, 60,000 from foreign robot suppliers).

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the automation & robotics in automotive manufacturing market are ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Fanuc Corporation, Denso Wave Incorporated, Kuka AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric corporation, Harmonic Drive System, Honda Motor Co. ltd, Siemens AG, Siasun Robot & Automation Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Omron Adept Robotics, Comau Spa, Staubli International AG, Universal Robots, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch

