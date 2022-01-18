Rigid Knee Braces Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% by 2028 | Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., DJO Global

Rigid Knee Braces Market

Knee braces are available in several sizes and have provision for pressure adjustment.

Major players focusing on development and launch of new knee braces in the market is expected to propel the growth of global rigid knee braces market. For instance, in January 2019, The Z-Frame knee brace was introduced by Leatt Corporation, a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for a wide range of sports, particularly extreme high-velocity sports. It is CE certified as a medical and impact protection device, and was designed to help minimise knee forces and limit knee injuries.

Moreover, in February 2019, Breg Quantum OA, a next-generation knee brace for moderate to severe osteoarthritis, was unveiled by Breg, Inc.

Furthermore, in November, 2019, Agilium Vantage, a low-profile, wraparound knee brace from Otto Bock Healthcare. For patients with mild unicompartmental osteoarthritis, this brace is intended to provide long-term pain relief (OA).

In June 2018, The Ossur Formfit Pro line of 3D compressive knit solutions was launched by Ossur. Knit solutions for the ankle, wrist, knee, elbow, and other joints are available in this line. The Pro line was created with people with various musculoskeletal diseases and conditions in mind.

The global rigid knee braces market is expected to witness significant growth due to increased promotional activities by key product manufacturers, increasing online product sales, and an increase in the number of clinical studies on knee braces versus ACDF surgeries.

Covid-19 Impact:

The global COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative impact on the market for stiff knee braces. Many hospitals are facing a difficult situation for patients with arthritis because outpatient-based wound care departments have been classified as non-essential.

Among type, the prophylactic braces segment is expected to hold a major revenue share in 2027. Prophylactic knee braces are designed to prevent or reduce the severity of knee injuries.

Key Takeaways:

Major players focusing on development and launch of new knee braces in the market is expected to propel the growth of global rigid knee braces market.

The global rigid knee braces market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to increasing product launches

Major players operating in the global rigid knee braces market include Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., Tynor Orthotics Private Limited, 3M Science, Mava Sports, Bauerfeind AG, DJO Global, LLC, (Donjoy), ACE Brand, Breg, Inc., and Ossur

