Buccal Cavity Devices Market Size to Gain Traction of $4.5 Billion, Growth Opportunities by 2030

Growth of the buccal cavity devices market is driven by advancement in technology for the healthcare sector.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global buccal cavity devices market was valued at $2.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.40% from 2021 to 2030. Buccal cavity devices are used to capture radiographic images that can be viewed on a monitor or tablet. The obtainment of the radiographic images is accomplished through x-ray exposure and is referred to as direct digital imaging. These devices are used to simplify the process of obtaining high-quality dental images for patients and relaying the visual information to them in a quick and efficient manner.

However, digital sensors offer clinicians far more when it comes to the way radiographic images can be used. With better resolution, dramatically reduced radiation to the patient, and software the gives clinicians the ability to zoom into parts of the image and to apply filters for enhanced diagnostics, digital dental intraoral flat panel sensors are friendlier to the patient and doctor. In addition, with the ability to archive radiographs with no loss of image quality as well as the ability to send a perfect digital copy to insurance companies or referral partners, one’s dental practice rapidly witnesses the benefits of using digital sensors.

Increase in prevalence of dental disorders, advancement in R&D in dentistry, increase in number of dentists, and growth in geriatric population drive the buccal cavity devices market growth. Furthermore, advancement in technology for the healthcare sector, rise in awareness regarding dental aesthetics, and upsurge in dental tourism will further drive the market growth. However, high cost associated with buccal cavity devices products hinders the growth of the market to some extent. Conversely, the presence of key players in emerging economies, rise in disposable income, and growth in R&D in healthcare sector are a few of the factors that are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the intra-oral flat panel sensor market in the near future.

The global buccal cavity devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, it is classified into intraoral scanners, intraoral x-ray tubing, intraoral cameras, and others. By application, it is divided into diagnostics, therapeutics, and others. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on end user, the dental clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the intra-oral flat panel sensor market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rise in demand for advanced dental solutions globally, which is expected to boost the growth of the buccal cavity devices market.

North America presents productive opportunities for players operating in the buccal cavity devices market, owing to its high population base, growth in knowledge about intra-oral flat panel sensor, dental imaging, and rise in technological advancements. Furthermore, increase in adoption of digital dental technology for dental restoration and its treatment, presence of key manufacturers of dental products, and rise in awareness about dental anesthesia are the key factors for the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the healthcare systems of the world. Numerous clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. There is also a decline in the manufacture of raw materials required for devices due to disruption of supply chains. Moreover, there was a drop in sale in private sector production as there was absence of manual workforce due to extended lockdown.

Key Findings Of The Study

• Based on product, the intraoral cameras segment held the largest share in the global buccal cavity devices market in 2020.

• On the basis of application, the diagnostics segment held largest buccal cavity devices market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• On the basis of end user, the dental clinics segment held the largest buccal cavity devices market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period.

