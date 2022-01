Neurosurgical Products Market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.3% & reach a value of US$ 13,203.7 Mn by 2028

Neurosurgical Products Market

Endorsement and dispatch of new items is fueling the growth of the neurosurgical products market.

Drivers:

Endorsement and dispatch of new items is fueling the growth of the neurosurgical products market. For instance, in February 2019, Medtronic plc got the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) endorsement on an extended sign for its Pipeline Flex embolization gadget, for the treatment of little or medium, wide-necked cerebrum aneurysms in the region from the petrous to the end of the interior carotid conduit.

Opportunities:

Research and development of new methodologies in the treatment of the neurological condition is expected to bring new opportunities for the neurological products market. For example, in May 2020, specialists from Yonsei University College of Medicine, South Korea, detailed that gamma blade radiosurgery followed by embolization can be compelling in the treatment of burst mind arteriovenous abnormalities that are in danger for pulverization disappointment and rehash drain during the inertness time frame after single-meeting gamma blade radiosurgery alone.

Restraints:

Severe administrative prerequisites and long endorsement time for new neurosurgical items are expected to restrict the development of the market. For example, the endorsement interaction for stereotactic radiosurgery frameworks is rigid and tedious, which defers the passage of new frameworks into the market. For example, in the U.S., guidelines are carried out by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Safe Medical Device Act (SMDA), and Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Act for radiation wellbeing of outer bar treatments.

Key Takeaways:

The global neurosurgical products market was estimated at US$ 5,610.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3 percent to US$ 13,203.7 million by 2027. Over the forecast period, the global neurosurgical products market is expected to expand due to the approval and launch of new products.

In terms of value, the aneurysms segment dominated the global neurosurgical products market in 2019, accounting for 36.6 percent of the market, led by the pituitary and intracranial tumours. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to expand due to increased research and a growing treatment plan.

Market Trends:

The major players in the market are concentrating their efforts on R&D in order to extend their product range. For example, in the 2019 fiscal year, B. Braun Melsungen AG invested US$ 1,366.64 million in the expansion of production facilities, as well as in research and development activities.

Key market players are also concentrating on the acceptance and launch of new products in order to broaden their product range. Elekta, for example, introduced Leksell Gamma Knife Lightning, its next-generation stereotactic radiosurgery device, in May 2020.

Key Developments:

In January 2020, MicroVention, Inc., a Terumo Corporation subsidiary based in the United States, announced that the FRED (Flow Re-Direction Endoluminal Product) device for the treatment of brain aneurysms has received FDA premarket approval in the United States.

In January 2020, Terumo Corporation's Woven EndoBridge Device (WEB) for the treatment of intracranial wide-neck bifurcation aneurysms obtained manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan.

In September 2018, The Infinity Occipitocervical-Upper Thoracic System was introduced by Medtronic plc to make posterior cervical spine surgery easier.

