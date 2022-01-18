DSCVA IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT OUR PHYSICIANS ARE AMONG THE FIRST MOHS SURGEONS TO ACHIEVE BOARD CERTIFICATION IN MDS

Dr. John Hendrix and Dr. Jennifer Tromberg have triumphantly passed the first Board Certification Examination in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October of 2018, The American Board of Medical Specialties approved the American Board of Dermatology's application to create the Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery subspecialty. The first nationwide exam was held in October of 2021 in the midst of an ever changing pandemic. Receiving the Board Certification in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery by the ABD is a significant achievement leading to a new level of expertise surpassing their previous training and education.

Our physicians jumped at the opportunity to be among the first to take the exam to achieve the new subspecialty certification in Mohs Micrographic Surgery. They registered and prepared as soon as they were able. As expected they achieved the next level of academic achievement, skill and knowledge in Mohs Micrographics Surgery.

About Dermatologic Surgery of Central Virginia:

Since 2001 our focus and mission has been to provide exceptional care during the treatment and removal of skin cancer. We work with you to determine the best course of cancer treatment and we help you to transition to a new post-cancer lifestyle where you become an active participant in your future skin cancer prevention and health.

The Board Certification in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery subspecialty is just another step in assuring you as a patient are receiving top notch care backed with experience, knowledge and academic achievements.