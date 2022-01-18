Global Air Cargo Security and Screening Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% By 2032: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Air Cargo Security and Screening Market Report 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Air Cargo Security and Screening and Forecasts Market Segment Global Air Cargo Security and Screening Market (COVID Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Component,(Hardware, Software) , Market Segment by Operation, (Automatic, Manual) Market Segment by Type, (Single View, Dual View, 3D View) , Market Segment by Technology, (Dual-energy X-ray radiography, Backscatter X-ray radiography, pulsed fast neutron analysis (PFNA), fast neutron analysis (FNA), Thermal Neutron Analysis (TNA)) , Market Segment by Devices, (Visual Images Devices, Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Devices, Metal Detection Devices (MD), Explosive Detection Devices (EDS), Narcotics Detector Devices, Narcotics detectors) Market Segment by Cargo Type, (Heavy Cargo, Dangerous Goods, Small Cargos, Human Remains) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global air cargo security and screening market was valued at US$687 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/air-cargo-security-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Health Hazards of Full-Body Scanning

At airports, full-body scanners are used to ensure passenger safety by creating a digitised stripped image of those boarding planes. This ensures that no potentially harmful materials are transported by any of the passengers. High amounts of X-ray exposure, on the other hand, can raise the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease, create cloudiness in the lens of the eye, and worsen hereditary illnesses. In numerous European countries, X-ray scanners at airports have been banned. This problem has a considerable impact, necessitating the development of a new approach for maintaining airport security. With the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) increasing the use of full-body scanners in airports just as the busiest travel season of the year approaches, passengers are wary of any health hazards that the new scanners may provide. Radiation scientists and medical physicists agree, however, that the scanners used in airports emit such low levels of radiation that they offer no genuine health hazards.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Air Cargo Security and Screening Market?

Almost every industry in the world has suffered a setback in the last 18 months. This can be attributed to major disruptions in their manufacturing and supply-chain operations as a result of numerous precautionary lockdowns and other restrictions imposed by governments around the world. The global market for air cargo security and screening systems is no different. Furthermore, consumer demand has declined as people have become more focused on cutting non-essential expenses from their budgets as a result of the outbreak's negative impact on the general economic position of most people. The aforementioned factors are projected to have an impact on the revenue trajectory of the global Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems market throughout the forecast period. As regional governing bodies begin to loosen these enforced lockdowns, the worldwide Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems market is expected to rebound.

The pandemic of COVID-19 has wrecked havoc on the aviation industry. For example, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that worldwide air passenger volume will plummet by 65.9% in 2020, the steepest drop in aviation history. Because a large delay in air transport will render detection technology unworkable at airports around the world, this will have a cascading effect on the expansion of the air cargo security screening business. The utilisation of aircraft to transport vaccines and other critical medical supplies to under-resourced countries to combat the coronavirus is a bright lining for this industry.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 600+ page report provides 350 tables and 347 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global air cargo security and screening market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Air Cargo Security and Screening. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including component, operation, technology and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing air cargo security and screening market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Growing Security Concerns For Airports And Air Traffic

Terrorist assaults have become increasingly regular in recent years, forcing the implementation of more sophisticated security measures. Many countries are enacting legislation and developing standardised designs in order to improve and enforce strict security policies and norms for technology-based cargo shipping. Furthermore, as governments and corporations recognise the need of high-level air cargo security, technology developers have been compelled to design more advanced and efficient security equipment and systems. These factors are expected to hasten market expansion in the near future. Due to its key benefits over other forms of transportation: speed, punctuality, and security, air travel has become one of the most preferred ways of transportation among travellers. Throughout the history of aviation, one of the key driving forces has always been speed, and it is what passengers value the most. Punctuality is another important feature for travellers, since it ensures that time is used efficiently. Last but not least, air travel security is the foundation upon which customer trust in this mode of transportation is founded; it is what makes planes the preferred way of transportation for both personal and corporate travel.

Terrorism to Remain A Critical Global Threat

When it comes to proving responsibility for a terrorist incident, SIGINT is frequently regarded as the most conclusive source of intelligence. Terrorism will continue to be a serious concern, and it may worsen during the next decade. There are now more Islamist radicals active in more areas than ever before, hailing from a variety of countries. Extremists will continue to seek safe havens and skill development in fragile and violence-prone regimes, particularly Southeast Asia. Terrorism will exacerbate global insecurity and prompt international security operations, particularly in the Middle East and Africa. Extremists can use communications technology to encourage or lead assaults from afar, typically via encrypted methods, underscoring the risk's complexity and unpredictability.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/air-cargo-security-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Where are the market opportunities?

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the air cargo security and screening market are Aèroports De Paris, Air Canada, Air France-KLM, American Airlines, Honeywell International, Lufthansa AG, GILARDONI SPA, Autoclear LLC, CEIA GmbH, Astrophysics Inc., Armstrong Monitoring Corporation, Rapiscan Systems, Smiths Detection Inc., 3DX-RAY LIMITED, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Safran SA, The Boeing Company, FedEx Corporation (FedEx), Magal S3, IDO Security, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Air cargo security and screening market and leading companies . You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Aviation Security Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker

PR at Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006

Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129

Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.