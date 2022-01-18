Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market is expected to reach US$ 169.5 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.6%

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market

Portable ultrasound bladder scanner is a transportable ultrasound medical device that is used to digitally measure bladder volume.

Overview

Since it is completely automatic and offers real-time ultrasound imaging, a 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner does not require much professional instruction. The accuracy of a portable ultrasound bladder scanner is eliminated, and it is accurate and user-friendly.

By the end of 2027, the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market is expected to be worth US$ 181.2 million

Drivers

The use of a handheld ultrasound bladder scanner reduces the risk of urinary tract infections caused by catheters (CAUTI). CAUTI causes patients to spend more time in hospitals than they need to. Furthermore, a handheld ultrasound bladder scanner is easy to use and reduces the need to manually measure bladder volumes. Over the projected period, these advantages of portable ultrasound bladder scanner are expected to propel the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market forward.

Opportunities

Portable ultrasound bladder scanners are expected to deliver attractive growth prospects for market participants due to their wide variety of diagnostic applications. Portable ultrasound bladder scanners are used for a variety of purposes, including bladder biofeedback studies, voiding schedules, urinary incontinence testing, and more.

Restraints

With the progression of pelvic organ prolapse, the sensitivity of portable ultrasound bladder scanners declines, and the accuracy of post-void residual measurements in patients with pelvic organ prolapse is inversely linked to bladder length. The global portable ultrasound bladder scanner demand is expected to be hampered by these factors.

Key Takeaways

The global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market's 3D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner segment was worth US$ 101.7 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 percent to US$ 169.5 million by 2027. During the forecasted period, the segment is expected to expand due to an increase in the prevalence of urological diseases.

In terms of volume, the hospitals segment dominated the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in 2019, accounting for 64.8 percent of the market, led by diagnostic centers. During the projected timeframe, rising healthcare infrastructure in developing markets is expected to aid business growth.

Market Trends

The use of a portable ultrasound bladder scanner removes the need for catheterization, allowing patients to be more comfortable. Patients with urological conditions choose handheld ultrasound bladder scanners because they are less complicated than other testing options. It also protects against urinary tract infection caused by catheters.

The market players are concentrating on providing low-cost, fully compact ultrasound scanners. Butterfly Network, headquartered in the U.S., sells a handheld ultrasound bladder scanner for less than US$ 3,000.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies contributing in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market are Echo Son SA, Laborie Medical Technologies Inc., dBMEDx Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., SRS Medical Systems Inc., Caresono Technology Co., Verathon Inc., Sonostar Technologies Co., Limited, and Signostics Inc.

Key Developments

Healcerion, Inc. displayed its SONON wireless handheld ultrasound scanners at the MEDICA 2019 International Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, in November 2019.

2018 September: Butterfly Network received a $250 million investment from a group of wealthy individuals.

