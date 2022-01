Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% by 2028 | Becton, Dickinson and Company

Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market

The peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC) is a small flexible tube.

Drivers

Increased investment for research and development of peripheral intravenous catheters is expected to fuel growth of the global peripheral intravenous catheter market during the forecast period. In December 2019, Griffith University secured US$ 1.5 million in funding for R&D in peripheral intravenous catheters from the National Health and Medical Research Council.

Furthermore, the global peripheral intravenous catheter market is expected to expand due to the growing launch of novel peripheral intravenous catheters over the projected period. Teleflex Inc., introduced the TrapLiner catheter in the U.S. in February 2017. The device is designed to be used in conjunction with guidance catheters, commonly known as extension catheters, to provide access to specific areas of the peripheral vasculature.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on the global economy, as well as the demand for peripheral intravenous catheters. Until the end of the second quarter of 2020, quarantine, travel restrictions, and social distancing policies are expected to result in a sharp drop in corporate and consumer expenditure. Furthermore, in hospitals and nursing facilities, peripheral intravenous catheters are used to administer drugs and nutrients. The need for peripheral intravenous catheters is expected to rise as the number of patients infected with COVID-19 grows, as well as the number of patients admitted to the hospital.

Browse 42 Market Data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 193 Pages and in-depth TOC on โ€œPeripheral Intravenous Catheter Marketโ€- Global Forecast to 2027, By Product Type (Closed/Integrated PIVC and Short PIVC (Non-ported PIVC and Ported PIVC)), By Technology (Safety and Conventional), By End User (Home Use, Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

In order to broaden their product offerings and increase their position in the global market, key players in the market are focused on inorganic growth initiatives such as acquisition and partnership. Pursuit Vascular, Inc., a privately-owned medical technology corporation that manufactures catheters, entered into a partnership arrangement with ICU Medical, Inc. in November 2019.

Key Takeaways

The global peripheral intravenous catheter market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4 percent over the forecast period, owing to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, which will fuel market growth. According to estimates from the European Commission, the total number of new cancer cases in 28 European countries was 1.6 million in males and 1.4 million in females in 2019.

Due to increased acceptance of innovative products and releases of technologically advanced products, the integrated/closed PIVC segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020.

The hospital segment is expected to account for the largest market share of end-users in 2020, owing to an increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases over the forecast period.

Major companies contributing in the global peripheral intravenous catheter market are Terumo Corporation, Smith Medical, VOGT MEDICAL, Retractable Technologies, Dickinson and Company, Vygon Group, Becton, ICU Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex, RenovoRx, Velano Vascular Inc., and Tangent Medical.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

โ€ฃ SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. โ€ฃBy kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

โ€ฃExamine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

โ€ฃDetermine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

โ€ฃBy identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

โ€ฃConduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

โ€ฃExpansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

โ€ฃTo create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

