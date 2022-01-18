Probiotic Yeast Market estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030

Probiotic Yeast Market

Increase in demand for high nutritious human and animal food are expected to garner the growth of the probiotic yeast market during forecast period.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The probiotic yeast market size is estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Probiotics are microorganisms can be used as dietary supplements to improve health. Probiotic yeast is a typical non-pathogenic strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Due to the natural resistance of yeast to antibacterial antibiotics, probiotic yeast is considered the best probiotic. The use of probiotic yeast in animal feed can increase the digestibility of fiber, stimulate the production performance of animals, increase the production of meat, milk and eggs, which is beneficial to health. According to the Mysore Central Food Technology Research Institute (CFTRI), yeast-based probiotic products are used to reduce the toxicity of deadly fungi that are resistant to commonly used antifungal drugs. Antifungal drugs are everywhere, and the growing medicinal use of probiotic yeast has expanded the growth opportunities of the probiotic yeast market.

On the basis of type, the capsules segment accounted for the around 19.5% share of the global probiotic yeast market share in 2020, and is expected to sustain its share throughout probiotic yeast market forecast period. Nutraceuticals industry has been increasingly using probiotic yeast owing to therapeutic and biotechnological potential of probiotic yeast. Probiotic yeast capsules through nutraceuticals are considerably demand by the end use customers, which is expected to garner the growth of probiotic yeast through capsules segment.

According to the probiotic yeast market trends, on the basis of application, the nutrition and supplement are segmented for children and adults, although probiotics have many health benefits for people of all ages, there is a difference between probiotics yeast for children and probiotics yeast for adults. The difference between probiotics for children and adults is the strength and dosage of the supplement. Although children's probiotic yeast supplements are moderate, the dosage is usually one scoop (or tablet) per day, but adult probiotic supplements are more effective, and the dosage is usually two tablets per day. Finally, infant probiotics usually come in the form of liquids, measuring spoons, chewable tablets, or powders that can be mixed with food. Since children often try these supplements, liquid/powder/chewable probiotics often contain unwanted food. Ingredients such as artificial sweeteners make them more attractive to children. For adults, dietary supplements are usually provided in the form of probiotic capsules or tablets.

By sales channels, the online segment was valued at $58.1 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $278.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.2%. Increase in adoption of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts provided by these sites attract consumers to purchase probiotic based products through online sales channel. Moreover, online channels such as company websites and e-commerce sites have increased consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies.

Region wise, North America dominated the probiotic yeast market in 2020, and is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period. Increased investment in R&D of stronger probiotic yeast strains that can provide more nutritional benefits is driving the growth of probiotic yeast market in this region. The growing demand for nutritional supplements that strengthen the immune system and support a balanced lifestyle is expected to drive probiotic yeast market growth in the next few years. Increasing attention to digestive and gut health supports the growth of the European market. Multiple benefits increase the demand for probiotics and prebiotic supplements. The region is driving demand for animal feed containing probiotics to increase milk production and animal productivity. The middle-class population continues to grow, and consumption trends are also developing. The growing demand for nutritional supplements by the elderly, pregnant women and children has promoted the development of the nutrition and health industry. In terms of the healthier functions of probiotic yeast, thus probiotic yeast industry is expected to grow in the next few years.

According to the probiotic yeast market opportunities, the players operating in the probiotic yeast industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Alltech, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Bronson, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S , Florastor, Jarrow Formulas, Lallemand Inc., Life-Space, Now Foods and Seeking Health .

Key findings of the study

The probiotic yeast market size was valued at $294.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

By form, the capsules segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on application, the nutrition and supplement segment was valued at $216.1 million, accounting for 73.5% of the global probiotic yeast market share.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent probiotic yeast market in North America, and is projected to reach $242.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

