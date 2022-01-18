Healthcare Providers Enhance Sanitation and Privacy with Suntrol
Privacy film is rapidly replacing outdated blinds and curtains in healthcare environments”OHIO , CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During persistent COVID-19 pandemic conditions, replacing blinds, curtains and fabric separators that can trap contagions has become a top priority for many Ohio healthcare providers, major hospitals and medical centers. Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are among those taking action with Suntrol.
“Privacy film is rapidly replacing outdated blinds and curtains in healthcare environments,” said Suntrol’s owner, John Hansen. “Professionally applied to glass, these films stand up to frequent cleaning, optimizing sanitation processes and privacy, while reducing risk and enhancing surroundings.”
According to a January 12 report, Ohio’s seven-day positive-test average for COVID-19 was 27.8 percent, more than five times the CDC-recommended levels. This brought ICU bed occupancy rate to more than 85 percent, with nearly 30 percent of those occupants fighting COVID-19.
“The volatility of the COVID-19 virus and the surge of the Delta and Omicron variants is overwhelming, and we are expediting services for healthcare providers across the spectrum, and across the state,” Hansen said.
Suntrol has been Ohio’s leader in window film solutions for hospitals and healthcare providers since 1975. Visit www.suntrol.com/custom to learn more about custom and privacy film solutions.
About Suntrol
Established in 1975, Suntrol has been Ohio’s premier provider in window film for more than 45 years. Located in Cleveland, Suntrol provides solar control, custom design, privacy, sustainability and security solutions. A Veteran owned business, Suntrol is an award winning Eastman LLumar SelectPro™ provider.
