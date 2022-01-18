MEXC Global Supports School Children in Need Across Asia with an Ongoing Commitment to Community
Themed “Cheer Up 2022”, the initiative, which was held in December 2021, was set up to restore the hope and spirit of the new year.SINGAPORE, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC Global recently collaborated with National Geographic to provide economic support to two primary schools in Tibet, China.
Themed “Cheer Up 2022”, the initiative, which was held in December 2021, was set up to restore the hope and spirit of the new year through the provision of household items, educational materials, and monetary aid to schools in underprivileged areas.
In early December, with donated items from MEXC Global, volunteers from National Geographic departed from Chengdu China, and then took a five-hour-long journey to Yahuo primary school and Xinlong primary school in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garzê.
The town is regarded as one of the highest towns in the world, sitting at more than 3200m above sea level, but also suffers from high levels of poverty.
The schoolmaster has been taking efforts to help students get more involved in classes, with a focus on activity-based teaching featuring games, singing, dancing, and other exciting activities.
He explains, "We're trying to build comfortable classrooms, offer free materials and make kids interested in learning.”
Photographers from National Geographic shared the happy memories of the moment through pictures. Volunteers were also invited to give an art course to children, inspiring an interest in photography and digital art.
“When I entered the classroom, the kids and I took pictures and laughed together while playing. I believe they are strongly supported by this charitable giving, and this donation allows them to continue their school life in warmth.”
During 2022, MEXC Global will put more resources into charity initiatives and continue to support various communities in different countries.
