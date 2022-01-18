Social Media Analytics Market 2022: Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Growth, Current Trend with SAS Inc, Sysomos

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Summary:

New current Research Study on Social Media Analytics Market research study delves into all of the elements that are driving or inhibiting industry growth in the coming years. It includes a complete study of the competitive landscape, as well as a comprehensive explanation of market segmentation, which reveals the lucrative potential in the market sphere for stakeholders.

Social Media Analytics Market Overview -

The collecting of data from social media sites in order to make business decisions is referred to as social media analytics. It is the procedure for gathering, tracking, and analysing information from social media sites. Marketers utilise social media analytics to better understand social media performance, track key social media data, and create social media reports. It also makes data from millions of people, dozens of networks, and a wide range of activities easier to understand. It is the ability to gather and interpret data from social media platforms in order to assist business choices. Marketers typically utilise social media analytics to follow online conversations about products and companies. As a result, businesses are increasingly using social media analytics to extract information from social media platforms in order to make better business decisions.

Key Companies: Global Social Media Analytics Market -

· International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

· Oracle Corporation

· Salesforce.com

· Adobe Systems Incorporated

· SAS Inc.

· Clarabridge Inc.

· Netbase Solutions Inc. (US)

· Brandwatch (UK)

· GoodData Corporation

· Crimson Hexagon Inc.

· Simply Measured Inc.

· Sysomos

This comprehensive Social Media Analytics Market research report includes a brief on these trends, size, share that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR, Application and key drivers.

Key Market Drivers: -

During the projected period, the global adoption of COVID-19 is expected to drive the growth of the social media analytics market. For example, IBM created a new interactive worldwide dashboard to show the spread of COVID-19 in March 2020. The dashboard is intended to provide precise, localised, and current information about the spread of COVID-19 to the general public, researchers, and even government officials.

Furthermore, the growing number of smartphone users with internet access, combined with the ever-increasing user volume on social media platforms, is likely to boost the market for social media analytics. Companies are increasingly using social media to reach out to potential customers. According to the Pew Research Center, over 85 percent of the population in the United States now possesses a smartphone.

Global Social Media Analytics Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

The current short and long-term impact on the market has been covered in the research, which will aid decision makers in developing a framework for short and long-term enterprise plans by region. The report investigates the impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of Social Media Analytics market leaders, followers, and disruptors. The impact varies by region and segment due to the fact that lockdown was implemented differently in different locations and countries.

Key Devlopment -

Because of the growing usage of social media analytics among small and medium-sized businesses, the market for social media analytics is predicted to grow at a CAGR of XX percent over the forecast period. For example, in 2019, Brandwatch released Consumer Research, its main offering, to assist businesses in achieving digital consumer intelligence by better understanding customers and identifying market opportunities.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the growing number of smartphone and internet users in these countries, as well as the ever-growing user volume on social media platforms, the social media analytics market in North America and Asia Pacific is predicted to rise rapidly. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), internet users in India are predicted to grow from 429.23 million in September 2017 to 829 million by 2021, thanks to rising internet penetration.

Segmentation View -

By Application

· Sales and Marketing Management

· Customer Experience Management

· Competitive Intelligence

· Risk management and Fraud detection

· Public safety and Law enforcement

· Others

By Analytical Type

· Predictive Analytical

· Prescriptive Analytical

· Diagnostic Analytical

· Descriptive Analytical

By Deployment Type

· On-premises

· Cloud-based

By Organization Size

· Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

· Large Enterprises

By Industry Verticals

· Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

· Telecommunications and IT

· Retail and Ecommerce

· Healthcare and Life Sciences

· Manufacturing

· Government and Defense

· Energy and Utilities

· Media and Entertainment

· Travel and Hospitality

· Transportation and Logistics

· Others

Overview of the Region

This research examines the market's size and value at the global, regional, and corporate levels. This study examines historical data and forecasts to determine the overall market size from a worldwide viewpoint. The report's emphasis regions are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Market participants would benefit from the regional market analysis by better understanding market dynamics in different parts of the world. Players can use these critical insights to help them decide on their growth strategy.

Method of Research -

The accurate information in the Social Media Analytics market research is supplied in the shape of diagrams and pie graphs for the convenience of readers. The overall presentation of the report is interesting, with a basic structure, arrangements, and specific data based on reassurance and awareness. Administrators, major actors on the lookout, topographical division, product type and depiction, and market end-customer applications were all analysed by the investigation team. For each segment and region, it calculates transaction revenues. The report's goal is to give a more complete view of the current situation, the economic slump, and COVID-19's impact on the overall business.

Further in the Social Media Analytics Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:

Production Analysis – Production of the Social Media Analytics is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Social Media Analytics Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Social Media Analytics Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Social Media Analytics Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supple and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Social Media Analytics industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Social Media Analytics Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Important Features that are in the proposal and main highlights of the reports:

- Detailed overview of the market

- Changing the market dynamics of the industry

- In-depth market segmentation by type, application, etc.

- Historical, current, and predicted market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent trends and developments in the industry

- Competitive view of Easy to Market

- Key player and supply strategies Products

- potential segments/areas and niches that demonstrate promising growth.